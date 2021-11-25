Alexandra Palace chief executive to leave in 2022

The chief executive of Alexandra Palace is stepping down early next year.

Louise Stewart will take on the role of CEO for Chester Race Company, having spent six years at the helm of the Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust.

The Muswell Hill venue’s deputy chief executive Emma Dagnes will become acting CEO when Louise leaves.

“I’m so proud of what has been achieved during this time,” the outgoing exec said.

“Our team, supporters and funders have put in so much effort to improve how our heritage is cared for and to develop our amazing event and learning programmes to ensure that the park and palace contribute positively to the lives of millions of people each year.

“The charity is stronger and more resilient and I leave it in very capable hands.”

Louise has overseen the running of the palace through the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial challenges worsened by the lockdowns led to the venue furloughing 96% of its staff and removing all 140 casual workers from its roster.

Dozens of full-time staff were made redundant, as it asked the public to help with fundraising to keep the local institution afloat.

The palace’s trading subsidiary – which raises money for the charity – saw its projected turnover fall from around £17-18m to £3-4m.

The Muswell Hill venue was facing a deficit of millions, as Louise warned that the financial troubles threatened its future.

In 2020 she said: “I think there’s a very real risk that the palace could be closed, yes. I’m not sure that has necessarily been understood by the local population, but those that know the palace know that that is a very real risk.”

Following the stark warning, a £2.9m government grant ensured Ally Pally’s survival, and it is now back open hosting events.

Chair of trustees Cllr Anne Stennett said Louise had served with “great vision and skill”, as she wished her “every success” in her new role.

Of Emma’s appointment the palace said it will provide “continuity of leadership” to rebuild after “significant challenges” over the last two years.

The incoming chief exec said she was “honoured” to be given the role and was looking forward to delivering “spectacular experiences”.

Every year Ally Pally welcomes around 4m visitors and costs approximately £3.6m to run. It opened in 1873.