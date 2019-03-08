Ally Pally: Alexandra Park and Palace trust launch consultation over bringing in parking charges

A general view of Alexandra Palace in Wood Green, North London. Picture: Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images

Bosses at Alexandra Palace have launched a consultation over mooted plans to introduce car park charging.

After announcing that it was considering the move in February, the Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust (APPCT) which runs the property and surrounding area is now seeking the views of the public.

The proposals at this stage would see the first 30 minutes of parking remain free, while blue badge holders would not pay either.

The trust is running an online survery which will be open until December 31.

Louise Stewart, chief exec of the APPCT, said: "The primary reason for considering charges is to raise important revenue to protect the future of the park and palace. It could also help us improve the existing parking infrastructure and cut down on themisuse and anti-social behaviour that unfortunately takes place in some of the car parks, which has a negative impact on visitors' enjoyment and increases our security, repair and litter collection costs."

She added that the trust was "clear" that charges would remain affordable and said it was important to find new ways of generating revenue.

The trust estimates that running the car parks at the moment costs it £400,000 a year, and it said part of the motivation of bringing in charges was to "cut down on the misuse and anti-social behaviour that unfortunately takes place in some of the car parks".

There will be six drop-in sessions for the public to quiz Ally Pally bosses about the plans - the first this Thursday between 8 and 11am in the venue's Transmitter Hall.

The proposals would see prices range from £1.50 for between half an hour and an hour's stay, to £8 for four or more hours.

The APPCT is hoping to install various payment options, and would enforce this with ANPR cameras.

To see more details, visit www.alexandrapalace.com/parking

