Alex Smith murder: Abdirahman Ibrahim found guilty
A second man has been convicted of the murder of Islington teenager Alex Smith in Camden.
Alex, 16, was killed in Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, Camden, at around 11pm on August 12 2019.
Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20 and of Pratt Street, Camden, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender at Inner London Crown Court on March 29.
He will be sentenced on April 30.
In 2020, Arif Biomy, 20, was jailed for life for Alex's murder.
The court heard the attack was the result of an "ongoing feud" and Ibrahim was one of six who had been driving two stolen cars around the Fitzrovia and Euston Road area on that night looking for rivals to attack.
The jury were told that while Ibrahim had stayed in a car, men with him attacked Alex and the group had been acting together.
Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said: “Alex was targeted by a rival gang which Ibrahim was part of. The six gang members acted together to chase down Alex with fatal consequences."