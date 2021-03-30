Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Alex Smith murder: Abdirahman Ibrahim found guilty

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:15 AM March 30, 2021   
Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20, was convicted of the murder of Alex Smith in Camden in 2019.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20, was convicted of the murder of Alex Smith in Camden in 2019. - Credit: Met Police

A second man has been convicted of the murder of Islington teenager Alex Smith in Camden.

Alex, 16, was killed in Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, Camden, at around 11pm on August 12 2019.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20 and of Pratt Street, Camden, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender at Inner London Crown Court on March 29.

He will be sentenced on April 30.

In 2020, Arif Biomy, 20, was jailed for life for Alex's murder.

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year. - Credit: Archant

The court heard the attack was the result of an "ongoing feud" and Ibrahim was one of six who had been driving two stolen cars around the Fitzrovia and Euston Road area on that night looking for rivals to attack.

The jury were told that while Ibrahim had stayed in a car, men with him attacked Alex and the group had been acting together. 

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said: “Alex was targeted by a rival gang which Ibrahim was part of. The six gang members acted together to chase down Alex with fatal consequences."

Knife Crime
Camden News

