Alex Odogwu: Police name 94 year old victim of April Finchley Road lorry crash

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden Archant

Police have named the 94 year old man who died after being struck by a lorry in Finchley Road in April.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Odogwu, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene, outside of the O2 Centre.

Scotland Yard have now also renewed an email for witnesses to the incident, which happened shortly after 3pm on April 4.

You may also want to watch:

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and continues to assist police.

Investigating officer Det Con Sid Acharya, of the Met's traffic team, said: "This collision took place on a busy road and I am sure that there are people out there who have information that could help complete the picture we are building of the sequence of events that led to Mr Odogwu's death.

"If you have any information at all, not matter how insignificant it may seem, please call me."

Officers are keen for anyone who has dash cam footage relating to the incident, or who witnessed it, to call them on 020 8246 9820. To get in touch, witnesses can also tweet @MetCC or dial 101 quoting CAD 442/4APR.