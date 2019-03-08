Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Alex Odogwu: Police name 94 year old victim of April Finchley Road lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 11:24 08 August 2019

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Archant

Police have named the 94 year old man who died after being struck by a lorry in Finchley Road in April.

Alex Odogwu, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene, outside of the O2 Centre.

Scotland Yard have now also renewed an email for witnesses to the incident, which happened shortly after 3pm on April 4.

You may also want to watch:

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and continues to assist police.

Investigating officer Det Con Sid Acharya, of the Met's traffic team, said: "This collision took place on a busy road and I am sure that there are people out there who have information that could help complete the picture we are building of the sequence of events that led to Mr Odogwu's death.

"If you have any information at all, not matter how insignificant it may seem, please call me."

Officers are keen for anyone who has dash cam footage relating to the incident, or who witnessed it, to call them on 020 8246 9820. To get in touch, witnesses can also tweet @MetCC or dial 101 quoting CAD 442/4APR.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highgate Cemetery says goodbye to historic Cedar of Lebanon tree that predates burial ground itself

The Cedar of Lebanon in Highgate Cemetery is no more. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

LGBTQ+ education: Haringey ‘won’t stand’ for protests outside of borough’s schools

Haringey councillors and staff march through the streets in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Picture: Haringey Council

Mohammed Shah Subhani: Police appeal over car found in Camden after announcing murder investigation

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Highgate Cemetery says goodbye to historic Cedar of Lebanon tree that predates burial ground itself

The Cedar of Lebanon in Highgate Cemetery is no more. Picture: Highgate Cemetery

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

LGBTQ+ education: Haringey ‘won’t stand’ for protests outside of borough’s schools

Haringey councillors and staff march through the streets in support of LGBTQ+ rights. Picture: Haringey Council

Mohammed Shah Subhani: Police appeal over car found in Camden after announcing murder investigation

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hockey: England squads named for EuroHockey Championships

Great Britain's Harry Martin during the FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney close, Luiz fee agreed, Mustafi could go

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Alex Odogwu: Police name 94 year old victim of April Finchley Road lorry crash

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Carlton Hill Nursery: Plans to double Maida Vale nursery’s rent are ‘insane’ says MP

Carlton Hill Nursery School

Crouch End dentist wants ‘to save a life in N8’ with CPR and defibrillator first aid training

Dr Laith Abbas. Picture: Sam Volpe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists