Search

Advanced search

Muswell Hill Creative 'makers' to sell from brand new Aleion boutique in Christmas run-up

PUBLISHED: 17:30 28 November 2019

The Aleion basement boutique in Muswell Hill. Picture: Aleion / Muswell Hill Creatives

The Aleion basement boutique in Muswell Hill. Picture: Aleion / Muswell Hill Creatives

Archant

A Muswell Hill restaurant has opened its basement as a homeware shop and is launching by giving space to the Muswell Hill Creatives group throughout December.

The group, whose members produce everything from jewellery to children's shoes and Japanese textiles will sell their wares from the new shop beneath Aleion in the Broadway for a month.

You may also want to watch:

Ian Chalom, who opened Aleion with his wife Alex in 2017, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer the very talented Muswell Hill Creatives a home before Christmas."

Rachael Booth-Clibborn from Muswell Hill Creatives - who hold outdoor markets four times a year - added: "It really is a perfect match. The shop has a beautiful hidden emporium feel and we're incredibly excited to be part of it."

She said the group had "jumped at the invitation".

The shop is hosting a launch even on Saturday December 7 from 4 until 8pm where there will be mince pies and mulled wine.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Parents’ patrol after muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

Suzanne Stapleton, who has designed t-shirts and hopes to fundraise for an anti-knife crime charity. Picture: Suzanne Stapleton

Most Read

Catastrophe averted as hit-TV actor Rob Delaney nearly sparks Hampstead Heath search during missing persons drill

Rob Delaney with two of his children on Hampstead Heath on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being met by London Search and Rescue volunteers on an exercise. Picture: Josh Thurston

Parents’ patrol after muggings

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

Maida Vale pub the Warrington Hotel closed because of ‘mice and cockroach infestation’

A sign outside the Warrington Hotel in Maida Vale after it had to shut due to hygiene issues. Picture: Sean Browne

Tube antisemitism: Father abused on Northern line wants to meet woman who stepped in

Undated family handout photo of Asma Shuweikh, the woman hailed a hero for confronting a man directing anti-semitic abuse towards Jewish children on the tube. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday November 23, 2019. Mother-of-two Asma, who confronted a man directing antisemitic abuse towards Jewish children on the London Underground, said she

Crouch End t-shirt designer to use start-up to raise money for knife crime charity

Suzanne Stapleton, who has designed t-shirts and hopes to fundraise for an anti-knife crime charity. Picture: Suzanne Stapleton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate Albion Reserves progress in Challenge Cup with shock upset

Highgate Albion Reserves face the camera (Pic: John Eager)

Mead signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Arsenal's Beth Mead. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Saracens ‘as strong as can be’ for trip to Bath

Saracens' Elliot Daly talks to team-mates during the Heineken Champions Cup pool four match at Allianz Park, London.

ZFW Fencing Club duo medal in Guatemala

Cameron Evans (red, standing) with his gold medal and Matthew Abrahams (red, kneeling) with his bronze (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Chalcots evacuation: Camden Council sues contractors for £130m over fire safety ‘defects’ on estate

Dorney tower on the Chalcots Estate in Camden, London, where its residents are being evacuated over fire safety fears linked to the Grenfell Tower disaster.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists