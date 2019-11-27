Muswell Hill Creative 'makers' to sell from brand new Aleion boutique in Christmas run-up

A Muswell Hill restaurant has opened its basement as a homeware shop and is launching by giving space to the Muswell Hill Creatives group throughout December.

The group, whose members produce everything from jewellery to children's shoes and Japanese textiles will sell their wares from the new shop beneath Aleion in the Broadway for a month.

Ian Chalom, who opened Aleion with his wife Alex in 2017, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer the very talented Muswell Hill Creatives a home before Christmas."

Rachael Booth-Clibborn from Muswell Hill Creatives - who hold outdoor markets four times a year - added: "It really is a perfect match. The shop has a beautiful hidden emporium feel and we're incredibly excited to be part of it."

She said the group had "jumped at the invitation".

The shop is hosting a launch even on Saturday December 7 from 4 until 8pm where there will be mince pies and mulled wine.