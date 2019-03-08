Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

PUBLISHED: 14:28 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 05 August 2019

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

Archant

Inventor Chris Turner has completed a crowdfunding drive and is now selling what he says is "the world's smallest" hand-held pollution monitor. The Crouch End dad was inspired to create the "BREATHE:Smart" device by the difficulty of monitoring the air quality around his young family.

He raised $25,000 dollars on IndieGoGo to finance the invention.

Last winter, while fundraising was ongoing, he told this newspaper the idea was inspired by the impracticality of measuring pollution.

You may also want to watch:

Chris said: ""As a parent living in a busy city, I am constantly concerned about the

negative effects of air pollution on my family's health."

The watch-like device - which costs £99 - can be attached to prams or indoor services to measure PM2.5 particules in the air.

These can be given off by vehicles, but also by seemingly innocuous tasks such as cooking indoors.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Abdullahi Hassan fatal stabbing: Queen’s Park man is second to be charged with murder over St John’s Wood attack

Abdullahi Hassan. Picture: Met Police

Council moves to delay injunction against Heathside School after abrupt leadership change

The upper school in West Heath Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swiss Cottage Deliveroo’s neighbours face a tense few weeks as they wait for planning inquiry’s result

A cyclist with a Deliveroo ruck sack on enters the Swiss Cottage editions kitchen. Picture: Polly Hancock

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

Most Read

Sluggish Spurs end pre-season with shoot-out defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (front) and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar battle for the ball during the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Abdullahi Hassan fatal stabbing: Queen’s Park man is second to be charged with murder over St John’s Wood attack

Abdullahi Hassan. Picture: Met Police

Council moves to delay injunction against Heathside School after abrupt leadership change

The upper school in West Heath Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swiss Cottage Deliveroo’s neighbours face a tense few weeks as they wait for planning inquiry’s result

A cyclist with a Deliveroo ruck sack on enters the Swiss Cottage editions kitchen. Picture: Polly Hancock

Crouch End inventor completes crowdfunding and now selling air quality monitor

Chris Turner, with his new BREATHE Smart device. Picture: Chris Turner / Breathe Tech

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham not in ideal condition for start of new campaign

The Spurs bench look on during the penalty shoot out against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Vertonghen happy ‘great guy’ Alderweireld remains at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld during a training session at Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal: Gamper Trophy defeat for Gunners in final pre-season friendly

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

T20: Sowter so pleased to make mark for Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Review: Shackleton’s Carpenter at Jermyn Street Theatre

Malcom Rennie in Shackleton's Carpenter. Picture: Anna Urik.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists