British-Hungarian author to talk fantasy and achieving ‘a childhood dream’ in Muswell Hill

Highgate author Agnes Colmer. Picture: Agnes Colmer Archant

Highgate author Agnes Colmer will tell Muswell Hill book-lovers about her new children’s book The Lost Boy on Saturday January 19.

The Hungarian author, who has lived in the area for since 2010 and formerly practiced as a lawyer is looking forward to giving her audience an insight what UK publishing looks like from an outsider’s perspective.

The Lost Boy forms part of the the writer’s Talendia fantasy series.

Agnes said: “it is a great opportunity for me to talk at our wonderful local library about a subject that is so close to my heart: my first children’s book,

“I had been working in central London as a legal advisor for several years until I was diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and had to change my stressful lifestyle – so I started focusing more and more on writing, a childhood dream of mine.”

Agnes’ talk will be the first of the year at the library. Attendance is free and the event begins at 2pm.