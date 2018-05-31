Age UK Camden launch 2020 calendar to celebrate 'vibrancy' of borough's independent traders

The calendar is marking the diversity of Camden's market scene. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian Claxton Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Age UK Camden has launched a 2020 calendar celebrating the charms and quirks of the borough's independent traders.

Age UK runs charity shops in Kentish Town, St John's Wood and Holborn. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian Claxton Age UK runs charity shops in Kentish Town, St John's Wood and Holborn. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian Claxton

The community charity for elderly people, which has served Camden for more than 50 years, has focused on personal, profile shots - taken by Julian Claxton - to showcase the personalities behind local stalls and boutiques.

Age UK Camden chief executive Nikki Morris said: "We are proud and honoured to shine a spotlight on some of Camden's diverse and vibrant shopkeepers, who so brilliantly represent the characteristics of the borough.

"The vibrancy of the area is reflected on the shelves of our charity boutique, there's always a one-off item to be found and we rely on the high quality of the pre-loved donations we receive to keep the business thriving.

"By purchasing our calendar you are helping to support older people throughout the borough to stay active, connected and living the best life they can."

The Age UK calendars can be bought in-store or online.