Age UK Camden launch 2020 calendar to celebrate 'vibrancy' of borough's independent traders

PUBLISHED: 11:42 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 17 January 2020

The calendar is marking the diversity of Camden's market scene. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian Claxton

The calendar is marking the diversity of Camden's market scene. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian Claxton

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Age UK Camden has launched a 2020 calendar celebrating the charms and quirks of the borough's independent traders.

Age UK runs charity shops in Kentish Town, St John's Wood and Holborn. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian ClaxtonAge UK runs charity shops in Kentish Town, St John's Wood and Holborn. Picture: Age UK Camden/Julian Claxton

The community charity for elderly people, which has served Camden for more than 50 years, has focused on personal, profile shots - taken by Julian Claxton - to showcase the personalities behind local stalls and boutiques.

Age UK Camden chief executive Nikki Morris said: "We are proud and honoured to shine a spotlight on some of Camden's diverse and vibrant shopkeepers, who so brilliantly represent the characteristics of the borough.

"The vibrancy of the area is reflected on the shelves of our charity boutique, there's always a one-off item to be found and we rely on the high quality of the pre-loved donations we receive to keep the business thriving.

"By purchasing our calendar you are helping to support older people throughout the borough to stay active, connected and living the best life they can."

The Age UK calendars can be bought in-store or online.

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“I’ve had customers nearly crying”: Belsize Park launderette boss “relieved” after Hampstead greengrocers pull out of plans to move into England’s Lane site

The launderette, saved for now, is in 49 England's Lane and attracts customers from as far as Golders Green and Archway. Picture: Michael Boniface

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Marvel’s new Eternals film spotted filming with ‘small army’ on Hampstead Heath

Marvel Studios filming The Eternals on Hampstead Heath. Picture: James Rossiter

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

