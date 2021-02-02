Adam Justice-Mills: Haringey paedophile jailed over 'repulsive' child abuse

Published: 9:20 PM February 2, 2021

A paedophile from Haringey has been jailed for 17 years after admitting 78 counts of sexual abuse between 2000 and 2020.

Adam Justice-Mills, 61, was arrested on January 31 after confessing to the offences - which include numerous rapes and attempted rapes - and was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on February 2.

The offences relate to two female victims, children at the time, who were known to the abuser. He also admitted making indecent images himself.

Upon the sentencing, one of his victims said: "He deserves everything he’s been given and more. He disguised himself as an upstanding member of society using his power to satisfy his repulsive desires."

The woman said she hoped the "notion of freedom haunts him" and said she was now able to "move on and live my life to the full".

She added: "I do not need pity or sympathy, I have my rock by my side and will continue to be strong. One day I’ll be strong enough to speak out in full, I want to help victims of such crimes understand it is safe to do so.”

The mother of the second victim thanked investigating police officer Det Con Virginia Condren, and added: "As a Christian, I am finding a place to try and forgive him, which is hard. I hope that whilst serving his sentence he finds remorse for his crimes and that he understands the devastation he has caused."

After police were made aware of concerns about Justice-Mills' behaviour, officers established he had made admissions of abuse over a long period of time and even found a diary called "confessions" on his computer. The Met also found more than 170,000 child abuse images.

Det Con Condren added that Justice-Mills was a "dangerous, predatory paedophile who has preyed on our most vulnerable members of society for his own sexual gratification", and she paid tribute to the "resilience and fortitude" of the victims who spoke out.

If ever released, he will serve an additional year on licence, while he will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Sentencing Judge Guy Mathieson said Justice-Mills had "instigate[d] and perpetuate[d] abuse of the most serious and horrific nature".

The Met Police encourage victims of child sex abuse - historic or current - to speak up, and Det Ch Insp Naomi Edwards said: "No matter the period of time that has passed, police will take reports seriously."

If you have been a victim of abuse or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – specially-trained officers are on hand to listen.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report online. You can also report abuse and get support from the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 or on www.nspcc.org.uk