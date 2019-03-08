Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Well Walk Pottery: Puppet Theatre set for Hampstead as historic workshop shuts

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 April 2019

Well Walk Pottery

Well Walk Pottery

Archant

The former site of Well Walk Pottery in Willow Road is set to become a puppet theatre, the Ham&High understands.

The historic site, which had been home to a pottery workshop and shop since the 1950s, closed earlier this year.

Its former owner, the late Christopher Magarshack, was well known for the shop and workshop in Hampstead, where he threw and fired his own pots, and also made stained glass.

Matilda Moreton, who along with Claytime reopened the shop in December 2017, said she was sad it wasn’t going to stay as a pottery shop, and hoped it would remain a community space.

“I always knew this was a possibility,” she said. “I was giving it my best shot to keep it going. In the end there was nothing I could have done.

“We’re hopeful that there will be a chance of some community art space when it eventually opens. I wish them really well.”

Letters from the new owners have been posted through the doors of homes in Willow Road and Gayton Road, telling them about the plans for the theatre and bookshop.

The community rallied to get Well Walk listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in the face of a possible sale, after Mr Magarshack’s death in January 2018.

The application was backed by the Heath and Hampstead Society, which said there was “nothing like it in the borough and, if it were to close, it could not be replaced.”

However the ACV was overturned in court, meaning the community didn’t have the six-month window to try and raise the more than £2million the shop and flat above were sold for.

Ceramicist Edmund Du Waal gave a talk at Burgh House to raise awareness ahead of a possible bid.

There had been hope that the workshop could have returned to its former glory. Matilda had been doing workshops and lessons since she had returned to Well Walk, where she had thrown her first pot 20 years ago.

She is now doing lessons at the London School of Mosaic, in Mansfield Road in Gospel Oak.

She said: “As soon as it was sold, I went off and bought a couple of wheels and set up some classes.

“We’re doing some work with kids who have been excluded, or those are disabled, as therapy. It’s going really well.”

Most Read

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Work begins on new High Road crossing in East Finchley weeks after woman was killed

Work has begun on a new

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Work begins on new High Road crossing in East Finchley weeks after woman was killed

Work has begun on a new

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate target rare double over play-off chasing Robins

Dernell Wynter of Potters Bar and Wingate & Finchley's Ola Williams battle for the ball (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Highgate enjoy productive weekend to take over at the top

Sam Bryan celebrating his goal for Highgate Albion thirds away to Arnos Rangers (pic: Highgate Albion FC).

Hendon chase another victory over Dorchester

Ryan Hope fires home for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Well Walk Pottery: Puppet Theatre set for Hampstead as historic workshop shuts

Well Walk Pottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists