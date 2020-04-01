Search

Abbey Road zebra crossing made famous by Beatles repainted during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 01 April 2020

With roads left empty, council officers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh lick of paint. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

With roads left empty, council officers gave the Abbey Road crossing a fresh lick of paint. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Stefan Rousseau/PA

St John’s Wood’s famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, renowned for the 1969 Beatles album cover, has been quietly repainted as Westminster officials took advantage of coronavirus lockdown.

With the roads left eerily quiet in the face of self-isolation sweeping the capital and UK, Westminster Council’s maintenance team have grabbed the opportunity to brighten up the iconic crossing.

A town hall spokesperson said: “This is a very busy zebra crossing and we repainted the line markings to ensure visibility and increased safety for drivers and pedestrians.

“Our contractors follow Government advice on limiting the spread of Covid-19, including social distancing and hand washing.”

The Abbey Road crossing is normally repainted every two years, with exceptions made if the lines become too faded - posing a safety risk.

Westminster Council said the works would normally take place during the night, but coronavirus lockdown allowed the repainting during the light of day.

