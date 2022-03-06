Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Abbey Road Studios and Paul McCartney show support for Ukraine

Flora Bowen

Published: 3:19 PM March 6, 2022
Updated: 3:21 PM March 6, 2022
Abbey Road Studios and Sir Paul McCartney have shown their support for Ukraine

Abbey Road Studios has shown its support for Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

"Free Ukraine" graffiti in blue and yellow, the colours of the country's flag, was unveiled on March 2.

The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney, who has a home nearby in St John's Wood, has also shown his support for the country.

He tweeted: “Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support. #StandWithUkraine.”

On its Twitter page, Abbey Road Studios said: “The wall outside Abbey Road Studios is a place for messages of #peace.

"Now part of the Abbey Road family, the team at Ukrainian-led @Audiomovers is heartened by the message that has appeared on the wall today." 

In 2021, Abbey Road Studios, itself owned by Universal Music Group, acquired the remote production company Audiomovers, founded by Igor Maxymenko and Yuriy Shevyrov. 

Abbey Road called for donations to be made to the Red Cross's Ukraine appeal

 

Graffiti at Abbey Road Studios in support of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia

