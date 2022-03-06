Abbey Road Studios and Paul McCartney show support for Ukraine

Abbey Road Studios and Sir Paul McCartney have shown their support for Ukraine - Credit: Jon Sebire/PA/Yui Mok

Abbey Road Studios has shown its support for Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

"Free Ukraine" graffiti in blue and yellow, the colours of the country's flag, was unveiled on March 2.

The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney, who has a home nearby in St John's Wood, has also shown his support for the country.

He tweeted: “Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support. #StandWithUkraine.”

In 2021, Abbey Road Studios, itself owned by Universal Music Group, acquired the remote production company Audiomovers, founded by Igor Maxymenko and Yuriy Shevyrov.

Abbey Road called for donations to be made to the Red Cross's Ukraine appeal.

