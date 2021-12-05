Woman taken to hospital after blaze destroys Abbey Road flat

A woman has been taken to hospital and flat on Abbey Road has been destroyed by a blaze.

London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) 999 officers were called just before 5pm yesterday (November 4) to the flat in St John’s Wood.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the fourth floor was damaged by the flames.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attended and had the fire under control just after 5.30pm.

Station Commander Jonathon Holt, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

"One woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

"There were road closures in place whilst firefighters worked to make the scene safe and buses were on diversion."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.