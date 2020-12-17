Abacus planning inquiry rejects school move into former Hampstead police station

Breaking

Published: 10:54 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 11:41 AM December 17, 2020

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor - Credit: Archant

A planning inquiry has rejected an appeal to move Abacus Belsize Primary School into the former Hampstead police station.

Planning inspector Paul Jackson ruled in favour of Camden Council's original decision to reject the school's relocation from King's Cross after a hearing which took place in September and October.

The case divided the area, with the school arguing for benefits to its pupils and to its "visibility locally".

The council argued against the move for issues over traffic, noise and pollution, and the impact on the heritage of the Grade-II listed building.

In his conclusion, Mr Jackson ruled against the school for "the need to adapt a building not designed for school use with distinct architectural and heritage value, necessitating very significant intrusive alteration with limited heritage benefits, amounting to a high level of ‘less than substantial’ harm."

He also cited the "siting of the school close to a busy road, inevitably exposing children for the foreseeable future to higher relative levels of pollution" and the "substantial level of annoyance and reduction in the quality of life for neighbouring occupiers in Downshire Hill due to noise."

Mr Jackson concluded: “Cumulatively, these matters considerably outweigh the benefits of utilising this building. The scheme should not proceed."

Camden Conservatives' leader Cllr Oliver Cooper (Hampstead Town) said the decision "hinged on the harm that locating the school on a busy road would do to pupils".

Cllr Cooper (Hampstead Town) said: "We owe it to Abacus children to find a site in Belsize Park that protects their education and their health: not trade one off against the other by insisting that the school open on a busy road.

"There has been a fixation on this site for years, and an obsessive refusal by Camden Council not to help Abacus find somewhere else."

