Search

Advanced search

Camden Council asks government for powers to ban estate agent boards without planning permission

PUBLISHED: 12:38 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 05 November 2019

To let and for sale property boards on Watford Road in Sudbury, London. The annual rate at which house prices in England and Wales are falling nearly doubled during September to hit a record of 8\%, figures showed today. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

To let and for sale property boards on Watford Road in Sudbury, London. The annual rate at which house prices in England and Wales are falling nearly doubled during September to hit a record of 8\%, figures showed today. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Estate agents may need to get planning permission in order to put up boards advertising houses for rent and sale, after Camden Council has asked the government for permission to do so.

A consultation earlier this year saw 89 per cent of respondents back plans for a borough-wide ban.

You may also want to watch:

The boards outside properties have led to more than 1,000 complaints to the council over the last five years. Hampstead Town and Frognal and Fitzjohns were among the top five wards for the problem.

The council wrote to the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government on September 27 asking for permission to ban the boards unless planning permission is sought and granted.

Cllr Danny Beales, Camden Council's planning chief said: "It's clear that from our consultation that an overwhelming majority of residents support the change. The boards are cluttering our streets, often left for months on end, effectively free advertising."

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

New fraud under investigation at Barnet Council after payment anomalies discovered by auditors

Hendon Town Hall. Picture: Matt Brown/Flickr/Creative Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Pochettino: Son red card ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Jimmy Gray departs as Hendon manager

Hendon have sacked manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Tottenham will rally round ‘broken’ Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is consoled after being sent off for a challenge on Everton's Andre Gomes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Tribute to playwright and founder of Maida Vale music theatre company Mustapha Matura who has died

Playwright Mustapha Matura has died. Picture: Francine Lawrence

Camden Council asks government for powers to ban estate agent boards without planning permission

To let and for sale property boards on Watford Road in Sudbury, London. The annual rate at which house prices in England and Wales are falling nearly doubled during September to hit a record of 8\%, figures showed today. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists