Camden Council asks government for powers to ban estate agent boards without planning permission

To let and for sale property boards on Watford Road in Sudbury, London. The annual rate at which house prices in England and Wales are falling nearly doubled during September to hit a record of 8\%, figures showed today. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/Press Association Images

Estate agents may need to get planning permission in order to put up boards advertising houses for rent and sale, after Camden Council has asked the government for permission to do so.

A consultation earlier this year saw 89 per cent of respondents back plans for a borough-wide ban.

The boards outside properties have led to more than 1,000 complaints to the council over the last five years. Hampstead Town and Frognal and Fitzjohns were among the top five wards for the problem.

The council wrote to the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government on September 27 asking for permission to ban the boards unless planning permission is sought and granted.

Cllr Danny Beales, Camden Council's planning chief said: "It's clear that from our consultation that an overwhelming majority of residents support the change. The boards are cluttering our streets, often left for months on end, effectively free advertising."