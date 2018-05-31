Search

611 bus route: TfL confirm plan to scrap school bus route serving East Finchley and extend 112 instead TfL confirm plan to scrap school bus route serving East Finchley and extend 112 instead

PUBLISHED: 16:24 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 27 April 2020

The 611 bus stop at East Finchley Cemetery. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Archant

Transport for London are to move forward with plans to scrap the 611 bus route later this year.

The decision comes after a public consultation over the route’s future.

It currently runs between Stonebridge Park in Brent and Fincley twice a day – primarily serving the Bishop Douglass Catholic school in East Finchley.

The route will be partially replaced by an extension to the existing 112 route,

In it’s consultation report, TfL said it has decided to proceed with the changes.

Andrew Dismore, London Assembly member for Camden and Barnet, criticised the move.

He said: “Whilst the extension of the 112 is a good idea, TfL rarely listen to the responses to their consultation and carry on regardless with whatever they want to do. I am concerned that pupils of Bishop Douglass will now have to use graffiti ridden, extremely dirty, steep staircases to get to and from school. It is very unfair on them.”

In response to the public consultation, Bishop Douglass school stakehoders said removing the 611 would be a “grave error”.

