611 bus route: TfL confirm plan to scrap school bus route serving East Finchley and extend 112 instead TfL confirm plan to scrap school bus route serving East Finchley and extend 112 instead

The 611 bus stop at East Finchley Cemetery. Picture: Adrian Zorzut Archant

Transport for London are to move forward with plans to scrap the 611 bus route later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The decision comes after a public consultation over the route’s future.

It currently runs between Stonebridge Park in Brent and Fincley twice a day – primarily serving the Bishop Douglass Catholic school in East Finchley.

The route will be partially replaced by an extension to the existing 112 route,

You may also want to watch:

In it’s consultation report, TfL said it has decided to proceed with the changes.

Andrew Dismore, London Assembly member for Camden and Barnet, criticised the move.

He said: “Whilst the extension of the 112 is a good idea, TfL rarely listen to the responses to their consultation and carry on regardless with whatever they want to do. I am concerned that pupils of Bishop Douglass will now have to use graffiti ridden, extremely dirty, steep staircases to get to and from school. It is very unfair on them.”

In response to the public consultation, Bishop Douglass school stakehoders said removing the 611 would be a “grave error”.

Are you worried about losing the 611 bus? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or write a letter to the editor at letters@hamhigh.co.uk