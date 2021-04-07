Plans for 5G pole in Muswell Hill return to Barnet Council

Published: 9:24 AM April 7, 2021

Plans for a 5G mast in Muswell Hill are back.

Three, the UK’s 5G network provider, has submitted proposals to Barnet Council for a 15m pole opposite 129 Colney Hatch Lane, which is next to the AMG Costa takeaway.

The new application follows the town hall rejecting plans for a larger 20m mast in the same location by the same company in August, amid a local campaign and petition to refuse the scheme.

The council previously deemed the pole an “unduly prominent and visually obtrusive feature” that would “restrict pedestrian movement to the detriment of the highway and pedestrian safety”.

Demetris Savva called on fellow Barnet residents to oppose the new proposals – designed to improve internet connection speeds – with many objections already lodged to the council.

He claimed the pole and its surrounding equipment cabinets would clutter the street and impact the safety of pedestrians, including disabled people and parents with children.

The public can comment on the application using Barnet’s planning portal until April 22 – reference number 21/1446/PNT.