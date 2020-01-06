Search

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year's Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

PUBLISHED: 14:20 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 06 January 2020

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

On New Year's Day, 400 kilograms of litter was picked up on the Heath by dedicated staff.

New Year's Eve litter collected on Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London CorporationNew Year's Eve litter collected on Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London Corporation

Of that waste, approximately three-quarters of the detritus left by revellers who took to the Heath to see in the New Year was recyclable.

This comes as the City of London Corporation (CoLC), which manages the Heath, continues to trial recycling bins on either end of the Heath's Broad Walk on Parliament Hill.

These bins were installed over the summer after widespread criticism of the difficulties visitors have had disposing of rubbish on the Heath.

On its specific Hampstead Heath Twitter account, the CoLC said: "Staff worked hard on Hampstead Heath, collecting waste and recycling following last nights celebrations as people saw in the New Year from Parliament Hill.

"It's estimated that we collected 300kg of mixed recyling and 100kg of general waste."

