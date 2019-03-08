Search

Alexandra Palace: Restored theatre and East Wing wins RIBA award

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 May 2019

The newly renovated Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Archant

The restoration of the East Wing of Alexandra Palace was named as one of this year's RIBA conservation award winners.

The £27million project, which brought the theatre and East Court back to life, won the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) regional awards on Tuesday night.

The theatre reopened in December for the first time in 80 years.

It means it is now in the running for the RIBA national awards, which will be held in June.

Since it opened in December, the theatre has been visited by more than 50,000 people.

Performances by groups from the English National Opera and the Bristol Old Vic have brought in the crowds.

Emma Dagnes, deputy CEO of the Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust said: "We are especially proud that the RIBA judges recognised not only the design of this once in a lifetime project but also the collaborative spirit."

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

