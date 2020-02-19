23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street
PUBLISHED: 09:35 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 19 February 2020
Met Police
A 23-year-old was stabbed yesterday (February 18) in Camden High Street.
Police were called at around 6pm to reports of a group of youths fighting and one stabbed.
The victim is in hospital but their condition is deemed not to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue.
A crime scene was put in place and a section 60 order imposed for Camden from 7.50pm yesterday (February 18) until 7am today (February 19).