23-year-old stabbed in Camden High Street

PUBLISHED: 09:35 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 19 February 2020

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

The incident happened at around 6pm on February 18. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A 23-year-old was stabbed yesterday (February 18) in Camden High Street.

Police were called at around 6pm to reports of a group of youths fighting and one stabbed.

The victim is in hospital but their condition is deemed not to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue.

A crime scene was put in place and a section 60 order imposed for Camden from 7.50pm yesterday (February 18) until 7am today (February 19).

