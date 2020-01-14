Search

Camden's best? Nominations open for 2020 London Teacher of the Year Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:05 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 14 January 2020

Last year, Jacqueline McQuade (left) of Regent High School in Camden won the support staff award for Camden, Barnet and Brent. Picture: Martin Apps

Simon Dolby

Nominations have opened to find the best teacher in Camden.

The 2020 London Teacher of the Year Awards assesses teachers' expertise in the classroom and contribution to the community.

Judges will select the Camden and London-wide winners once nominations are submitted to Inspire Schools.

You may also want to watch:

The educational charity's acting general manager Karen Brinkman said: "It is simply impossible to overstate the contribution that teachers make to Camden and the well-being of all of the people who live in the borough.

"Their work is made that much harder by a combination of regulatory, social and budgetary constraints.

"Given that context, it is so important that we make the effort to show just how much we appreciate their work, and awards like these provide people with a fantastic, cost-free means of doing just that."

There are separate award categories for primary and secondary education, school leaders, senior and newly qualified teachers, support staff and volunteers.

Nominations can be submitted here:

