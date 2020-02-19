Search

Advanced search

100 Avenue Road: Approving new CMP in private 'deeply disappointing' - councillors

PUBLISHED: 17:51 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 19 February 2020

The plans for Theatre Square in Swiss Cottage has prompted a major public backlash

The plans for Theatre Square in Swiss Cottage has prompted a major public backlash

Archant

Campaigners and councillors have railed against an alleged lack of transparency after Camden Council approved a new 100 Avenue Road Contruction Management Plan in private.

The revised CMP - proposed in October last year by developers Essential Living and their new contractor Mace - will see articulated lorries travel through Swiss Cottage Open Space en route to the building site.

Cllr Leo Cassarani (Lab, Swiss Cottage) told this newspaper: "It's disappointing that it's possible for officers to overrule us. That's something I would like to change. People expect when they elect a local rep that they are going to be able to take decisions on their behalf."

Janine Sachs, who chairs Save Swiss Cottage (SSS), wrote to the Ham&High saying this was "a huge blow" and added: "Since unelected officials overturned the scrutiny of the public planning committee, no more consultation on any further amendments, however material, will be worth its salt."

You may also want to watch:

Citing a lack of trust, Cllr Cassarani said: "Whether or not the CMP is better or worse than the previous one, the really important thing is this is quite controversial and it's important to be open."

This was echoed across the aisle by Cllr Oliver Cooper, leader of the borough's Tory group, who said: "The members' briefing panel recommended it come to committee. That's only advisory in law but every single other recommendation made has been followed that I'm aware. It's deeply disappointing to see that scrutiny being bypassed."

A Camden Council spokesperson said the decision was made "after careful consideration" which took into account local residents' concerns, which the council said it shared. In response to why the decision was made behind closed doors, the spokesperson said: "This follows the council's normal procedure, rather than taking the unprecedented step of referring them to planning committee."

They said this was the "fairest and most reasonable" approach.

SSS had an application for judicial review of the now-amended CMP rejected in the High Court in May 2019. The new tower block is set to be completed in mid-to-late 2022.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

Most Read

Highgate composer Debbie Wiseman releases The Mythos Suite

Stephen Fry and Debbie Wiseman OBE picture credit Marcus Maschwitz

Coronavirus: All three Royal Free Hospital patients discharged

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Alleged killer of Islington teen stabbed in Camden denies attack was gang “payback”

Alex Smith was murdered in Camden on August 12 last year. Picture: Met Police

The €15m Van Gogh that was once sold by a north London junk shop for just £45

From Dickinson, specialist James Roundell and managing director Emma Ward with Van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse. Picture: Martin Bailey

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal duo earn Republic of Ireland calls

Katie McCabe of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Haringey manager Loizou targeting new signings ahead of clash with Bognor Regis

Tempers flare during Haringey Borough vs Potters Bar Town. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Wingate boss Knight believes Kingstonian are in a false position

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison)

Skolars exit Coral Challenge Cup at third round with defeat to Barrow

Illies Macani finds a gap to score for London Skolars (pic Ben Challis)

Arsenal youngster Saka hoping to earn his wings

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka (right) during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24