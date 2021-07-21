What you need to know about tooth loss

Promotion

Published: 11:10 AM July 21, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM July 21, 2021

Not only can tooth loss make people feel self-conscious about their appearance, it can also lead to serious health problems if left unattended for too long.

Dr. Petya Chaprazova from Dental Art Implant Clinics tells us more about the consequences of missing teeth and how you can regain confidence in your smile.

Q: Firstly, what causes people to lose teeth?

A: There are many causes of tooth loss that can occur at any point in a person’s life. An unfortunate accident, having a sweet-tooth, not maintaining proper oral hygiene, or having a more serious dental health issue such as a periodontal disease are just some of the possible causes.

Whatever the reason, it's always important to act fast and address the issue as soon as possible. The teeth in your mouth work as a team – the team loses its strength if one member is missing!

Q: What are the main consequences of missing teeth?

Tooth loss can cause changes to facial aesthetics and make people feel less confident in their appearance - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Prolonged tooth loss can lead to jawbone deformation, misalignment and overeruption of teeth, speech defects and jaw joint problems. The longer your missing teeth are left unattended to, the greater the risk of developing more severe dental health problems.

Gaps can also cause the facial aesthetics to change. Lips will lose support, resulting in them and the skin around the mouth to wrinkle and become droopy.

Tooth loss can greatly affect a person’s happiness and cause long term psychological effects, including a lack of confidence and depression.

Q: What solutions are there for missing teeth?

A: The loss of teeth can be treated using dental crowns (including dentures and bridges made of crowns) or dental implants.

Dental crowns or dentures are used to restore the top part of the missing teeth and are generally considered more of a short-term solution. They can restore any number of teeth by using a single dental crown, a dental crown bridge (a fixture that bridges the gaps left by the missing tooth or teeth) or a denture (a fixture that restores a larger section of the missing teeth).

Dental implants are considered a long-term alternative to dental crowns as they not only restore the top part of the teeth, but also the root part as well. This helps ensure more stability and better jawbone health.

Q: What are the benefits of dental implants compared to regular dentures or dental bridges?

Dental implants restore the full functionality of the missing teeth - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: Dental implants restore the full functionality of the missing natural teeth as they are surgically inserted inside the jawbone. This, combined with the custom-made approach, will ensure a stable, comfortable and seamless fit, which is not always the case with traditional dentures and bridges.

Dental implants require the same amount of care and attention as regular teeth, whereas dental bridges and dentures may need additional cleaning and the use of creams and solutions.

Dental bridges and dentures also have to be remade every five to 10 years, whereas dental implants usually do not require replacement. This also means that dental implants are the less expensive option in the long-term.

Q: How long do dental implants last?

A: Once fully placed, dental implants can last you a lifetime with proper care. The dental implant anchoring fixtures are made from titanium, which is a durable material and unharmful to the human body.

The crowns that are placed onto the dental implant fixtures, in most cases, are made from porcelain or zirconium. Most clinics, including ours, offer a lifetime guarantee on these materials for peace of mind in the unlikely event that something breaks.

Q: What makes Dental Art Implant Clinics stand out from other dental clinics?

A: We are one of the few clinics that are primarily dental implant focused, meaning that we treat patients with dental implants on a daily basis. Our team consists of renowned dental implant experts in London with over 100 years of experience between them.

Every patient’s needs will be listened to and addressed, and our friendly customer service team will guide each patient from the very first appointment to the regular check-ups after treatment is completed. We also offer convenient financing options to help with treatment expenses.

To find out more, visit dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk or call 020 3322 3218. You can also visit the clinic at 91 High Road, East Finchley, London, N2 8AG.