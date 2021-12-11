Top tips for looking after your Christmas tree

Pines and Needles has tips for how to preserve your Christmas tree - Credit: Courtesy of Pines and Needles

Christmas trees are going up across north London but many will be droopy and dropping needles before the turkey is out of the oven

Pines and Needles, which is selling real trees from their Scottish farm for delivery across London, says the first tip to ensure your spruce looks spruce on the big day is to buy a Nordmann or Fraser Fir which hold their needles longer.

Choose your own at one of their outdoor locations which have popped up for the season including Brent Cross, Maida Vale, Regent's Park, Kenwood House, Hoxton, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington, Finsbury Park and Highbury.

How to make your Christmas tree last through the festive season - Credit: Courtesy of Pines and Needles

“Millions of people still aren’t aware of how to look after their Christmas tree,” said Pines and Needles' director Veronika Kusak. “Treat a Christmas tree in the same way you would with cut flowers - trim the end, put it in water and don't put it next to a radiator!

"Cutting the bottom off your tree once you get it home is vital, as is watering it. Trees drink more than you do at Christmas - around three pints of water a day - and bigger trees will drink more."

And after Christmas, Pines and Needles has a removal service where they take away the tree and recycle it into wood chippings.

“More and more people want us to take down the decorations, remove the tree, sweep up and leave no trace so they can embrace the New Year.”

Pines and Needles' tops tips for looking after your tree:

Saw 3cm off the bottom of the trunk to open up the pores so it can drink water.

Keep away from heat sources such as radiators and fire places

Place your tree in plain water not soil or sand in a Christmas tree stand and water 1-2 litres per day, making sure the water level doesn't drop too low or sap will reseal the bark.

Don't buy too soon, timing is everything. Once cut, trees begin to die so time your installation to ensure it lasts for the big day.

Pines and Needles.

