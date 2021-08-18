Home of the week: Victorian family home, with architecturally designed extension, for sale in Stroud Green

Published: 1:43 PM August 18, 2021

This architecturally designed family home has six bedrooms, a storage cellar and a professionally designed garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Stapleton Hall Road,

Stroud Green N4

£1,800,000

The garden has a courtyard, accessible from the kitchen, and a patio seating area - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This six bedroom, contemporary Victorian terrace house has been extended and thoughtfully designed, with attention to detail, for entertainment with family and friends.

Period features in this house include original tiles in the hallway, cast iron radiators and wooden sash windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The bespoke kitchen has a pantry, built-in bench seating area and a separate utility room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



The open-plan ground floor is light and airy. One bedroom has a spacious balcony overlooking the rear garden.

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor and three bedrooms (two doubles) on the top floor - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Original features in two other bedrooms include fireplaces and exposed brickwork.

A spacious balcony overlooks the rear garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard Crouch End branch, tel 0208 348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk