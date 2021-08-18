Home of the week: Victorian family home, with architecturally designed extension, for sale in Stroud Green
Published: 1:43 PM August 18, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Stapleton Hall Road,
Stroud Green N4
£1,800,000
This six bedroom, contemporary Victorian terrace house has been extended and thoughtfully designed, with attention to detail, for entertainment with family and friends.
The open-plan ground floor is light and airy. One bedroom has a spacious balcony overlooking the rear garden.
Original features in two other bedrooms include fireplaces and exposed brickwork.
