Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: Victorian family home, with architecturally designed extension, for sale in Stroud Green

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 1:43 PM August 18, 2021   
family home

This architecturally designed family home has six bedrooms, a storage cellar and a professionally designed garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Stapleton Hall Road, 
Stroud Green N4

£1,800,000

garden courtyard patio

The garden has a courtyard, accessible from the kitchen, and a patio seating area - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This six bedroom, contemporary Victorian terrace house has been extended and thoughtfully designed, with attention to detail, for entertainment with family and friends.

lounge sash windows

Period features in this house include original tiles in the hallway, cast iron radiators and wooden sash windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

bespoke kitchen

The bespoke kitchen has a pantry, built-in bench seating area and a separate utility room - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The open-plan ground floor is light and airy. One bedroom has a spacious balcony overlooking the rear garden.

bedrooms

There are three double bedrooms on the first floor and three bedrooms (two doubles) on the top floor - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Original features in two other bedrooms include fireplaces and exposed brickwork.

Balcony rear garden

A spacious balcony overlooks the rear garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard Crouch End branch, tel 0208 348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highgate Wood headteacher Patrick Cozier said he was thrilled with the A Level results of his year 13s in 2021.

London A Level results

A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate

Clementine Scott

Logo Icon
Is is a bird? No, it's a helicopter or two landing on Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

What brings military helicopters to Hampstead Heath?

Jacob Phillips. LDRS

Logo Icon
Zoe Chapman with The Whizzer

Single parent battles the odds to invent handheld toilet

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A landscape image of King Henry's Road in Primrose Hill

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Camden backs down over planned Primrose Hill road closures

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon