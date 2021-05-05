Home of the week: Charming, refurbished, double-fronted Victorian home for sale in Stroud Green
Published: 6:40 PM May 5, 2021
Oakfield Road,
Stroud Green, N4
£1,899,999
This double fronted, six-bedroom Victorian home has been refurbished and extended, by the current vendors, while retaining charm and character.
The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom, and there is a 60ft south-west facing garden. Green spaces, restaurants and cafes are nearby.
Contact Dario Esposito at Martyn Gerrard’s Crouch End branch on 020 8348 5135
