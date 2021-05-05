Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Home of the week: Charming, refurbished, double-fronted Victorian home for sale in Stroud Green

Property Writer

Published: 6:40 PM May 5, 2021   
original features, fireplaces

This property's original features includes fireplaces and sash windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Oakfield Road, 
Stroud Green, N4

£1,899,999

kitchen, fitted with appliances, under floor heating

The kitchen has high quality appliances and under floor heating - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


This double fronted, six-bedroom Victorian home has been refurbished and extended, by the current vendors, while retaining charm and character.

living area dining

This property is wired for surround sound - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom, and there is a 60ft south-west facing garden. Green spaces, restaurants and cafes are nearby.

bathroom, freestanding bath, shower

There's a sense of warmth, light and brightness throughout this house - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Contact Dario Esposito at Martyn Gerrard’s Crouch End branch on 020 8348 5135

martyngerrard.co.uk


North London News

