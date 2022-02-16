Home of the week: Classic, comfortable Victorian house for sale in East Finchley

This property in East Finchley is on the market for the first time in 25 years - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Eastern Road, East Finchley, N2

£1,725,000

There's ample natural light, as well as period features such as fireplaces and high ceilings - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This semi-detached Victorian home was built in 1853, and has been rarely seen on the open market.

The property, set over three floors, is located south of Fortis Green, between Highgate, Muswell Hill and East Finchley.

This Victorian home is set over three floors - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Occupied by its current owners for 25 years, the three-bedroom property is in a peaceful setting and has a southerly west-facing garden.

The rooms are classically and comfortably styled - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The owners love the quality of light, especially from the raised ground floor. Also, they say the wonderful garden is a great joy to both sit, work and entertain in.

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

It offers period features and high ceilings, as well as three bedrooms, three receptions, one bathroom.

There is potential for off-street parking and rear extension, subject to planning permission.

The tastefully fitted kitchen - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The property is is set only moments away from Muswell Hill Broadway, the open spaces of Cherry Tree and Highgate Wood and within walking distance to East Finchley Tube station, offering fast links into the city and West End.

