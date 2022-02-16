Home of the week: Classic, comfortable Victorian house for sale in East Finchley
Eastern Road, East Finchley, N2
£1,725,000
This semi-detached Victorian home was built in 1853, and has been rarely seen on the open market.
The property, set over three floors, is located south of Fortis Green, between Highgate, Muswell Hill and East Finchley.
Occupied by its current owners for 25 years, the three-bedroom property is in a peaceful setting and has a southerly west-facing garden.
The owners love the quality of light, especially from the raised ground floor. Also, they say the wonderful garden is a great joy to both sit, work and entertain in.
It offers period features and high ceilings, as well as three bedrooms, three receptions, one bathroom.
There is potential for off-street parking and rear extension, subject to planning permission.
The property is is set only moments away from Muswell Hill Broadway, the open spaces of Cherry Tree and Highgate Wood and within walking distance to East Finchley Tube station, offering fast links into the city and West End.
Martyn Gerrard, East Finchley
tel 020 8883 0077,
martyngerrard.co.uk