Home of the week: Hampstead flat with garden for £1.25m

Property Writer

Published: 6:00 AM May 28, 2022
garden flat Hampstead

This garden flat in Arkwright Road is near Hampstead High Street - Credit: Dexters

Arkwright Road, Hampstead NW3

£1,250,000

reception

The immaculate reception leads to the garden - Credit: Dexters

This south-facing garden flat is set on the ground floor within a detached house.

kitchen

The modern, immaculate kitchen - Credit: Dexters

An impressive 28ft reception room with high ceilings leads to a sunny private patio/garden.

bedroom

One of the bedrooms, with high ceilings and large windows - Credit: Dexters

bedroom

Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms - Credit: Dexters

The flat has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, there is a private patio/garden and off-street parking.

patio

The private patio/garden has a scenic view - Credit: Dexters

Arkwright Road is a popular residential street with easy access to Hampstead High Street and Hampstead Tube station (Northern Line).

reception

The 28ft reception room is fresh and bright - Credit: Dexters

Finchley Road and its various transport links (London Overground, Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines) is also nearby.

open plan

The open plan living area, with fireplace and coving - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Hampstead, tel 020 7433 0273, dexters.co.uk

