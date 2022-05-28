Home of the week: Hampstead flat with garden for £1.25m
Published: 6:00 AM May 28, 2022
- Credit: Dexters
Arkwright Road, Hampstead NW3
£1,250,000
This south-facing garden flat is set on the ground floor within a detached house.
An impressive 28ft reception room with high ceilings leads to a sunny private patio/garden.
The flat has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, there is a private patio/garden and off-street parking.
Arkwright Road is a popular residential street with easy access to Hampstead High Street and Hampstead Tube station (Northern Line).
Finchley Road and its various transport links (London Overground, Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines) is also nearby.
Dexters Hampstead, tel 020 7433 0273, dexters.co.uk