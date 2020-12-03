Top trends in kitchen design: 5 must-have kitchen appliances

Promotion

Published: 4:25 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 5:03 PM December 9, 2020

A waterfall island is when the counter material continues down the sides of the cabinets to create a cascading effect. Picture: The Wood Works - Credit: Archant

Turn the heat up in your kitchen with these state-of-the-art appliances and fittings.

The Wood Works is a family-owned and run business that specialises in designing bespoke, hand-crafted furniture. Picture: The Wood Works - Credit: Archant

Josh Delane from The Wood Works in Mill Hill, reveals five beautiful custom-made items that can bring your dream kitchen to life.

1. American-style refrigerator

After a year of spending more time in our homes than ever before, hearty home-cooking is at the centre of family life and you should have a kitchen that reflects this.

“The American-style refrigerator makes sure you have plenty of room to feed the whole family and more,” Josh says.

Share your design ideas with The Wood Works over a cup of coffee in your initial design consultation. Picture: The Wood Works - Credit: Archant

You can afford to plan meals ahead of time, making it easy to eat healthily, save money on food, and re-invigorate your passion for cooking

“We tailor-make the elements of your kitchen to reflect your lifestyle,” he adds.

2. Multi-purpose tap

Shave time off your morning routine with a multi-purpose tap. You can get hot, cold and boiling water from a single tap.

Picture: The Wood Works - Credit: Archant

“There’s no need to wait for the kettle - it provides boiling water instantly. The multi-purpose tap is just one suggestion to help you find more convenient and practical ways of running your home,” Josh says.

3. Waterfall over the island look

Make a splash with a waterfall design over your kitchen island. It will act as a bold, statement feature that can sit at the heart of your kitchen – ideal for hosting, home-working and preparing meals.

“It’s a nice, natural way to introduce marble into your kitchen and elevate the overall look, for a high-end, professional and sleek finish,” Josh says.

Explore images online to inform your design and share your inspiration with The Wood Works team over a chat and a cup of coffee in your initial design consultation. They will work with you to transform your space into a truly, bespoke and distinguished kitchen.

4. The breakfast bar with a difference

Plush velvet stools, sleek white or cream countertops and an in-built induction hob – there’s plenty of ways to personalise and design an innovative breakfast bar.

A staple in current kitchen designs and an essential feature of open plan living, The Wood Works can custom-make your breakfast bar to reflect your taste, maximise on your use of space and provide maximum functionality in your kitchen.

“A breakfast bar can help you create a seamless open-plan living, kitchen and dining space,” Josh says. “We love crafting utterly unique fittings for your kitchen and can cater for a variety of budgets, styles and requirements.”

5. A double bowl, or extra-wide, kitchen sink

What better way to optimise your kitchen for ultimate convenience and efficiency than installing an extra-large kitchen sink?

You can fit a waste disposal unit to make meal preparation easier. A double bowl allows you to soak and wash vegetables in one area, at the same time as storing all used pans and cookware, to wash-up later.

“A wide kitchen sink can help keep your kitchen tidy, more organised and most importantly, more hygienic,” says Josh. “Chat to our design experts to discuss installation options and extra features to ensure you have all the elements you need to create your ideal kitchen space.”

Designing a bespoke, custom-made kitchen

The Wood Works is a family-owned and run business that specialises in designing bespoke, hand-crafted furniture. Established in 1990, the company is comprised of a team of highly skilled, expert designers, craftsmen and fitters dedicated to making furniture that’s just right for you.

You can discuss your project in more detail, get a free quote for your project and discover more about the team and how they can help you create a luxurious, distinctive kitchen you can’t wait to show off to your friends and family.

Check out their work via Instagram or Pinterest.

Visit thewoodworks.com or call 0208 806 5166 to book a design consultation.

The Wood Works, 567 Watford Way, Mill Hill, London, NW7 4RT.