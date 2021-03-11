Home of the Week: Stylish Highgate flat with access to swimming pool
Ham & High Writer
Published: 5:22 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM March 11, 2021
- Credit: Dexters
This spacious, 2,549sq ft third floor flat in Highgate Village has a dual aspect, open plan living room, three double bedrooms, plus a study and direct access to a private terrace.
Residents can make use of the building's swimming pool and gym. It also has a concierge.
Highgate Village is ideally placed for access to the City and West End the wide open spaces of Waterlow Park, Hampstead Heath and Kenwood located nearby.
Cholmeley Park, Highgate Village, N6
£3,250,000
Dexters New Homes,
020 7590 7299, dexters.co.uk
