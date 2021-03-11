Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the Week: Stylish Highgate flat with access to swimming pool

Logo Icon

Ham & High Writer

Published: 5:22 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 5:26 PM March 11, 2021
Flat for sale with Dexters

The three bedroom flat is at Chomeley Park, Highgate Village - Credit: Dexters

This spacious, 2,549sq ft third floor flat in Highgate Village has a dual aspect, open plan living room, three double bedrooms, plus a study and direct access to a private terrace.

Flat for sale with Dexters

The flat's sleek kitchen - Credit: Dexters


Residents can make use of the building's swimming pool and  gym. It also has a concierge. 

Flat for sale with Dexters

The living area - Credit: Dexters

Highgate Village is ideally placed for access to the City and West End the wide open spaces of Waterlow Park, Hampstead Heath and Kenwood located nearby.

Flat for sale with Dexters

The outdoor area - Credit: Dexters

Cholmeley Park, Highgate Village, N6
£3,250,000
Dexters New Homes, 
020 7590 7299, dexters.co.uk

To see more north London homes for sale and rent and to get the latest property news and interiors inspiration pick up a copy of the Ham & High for your free property supplement.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Free Nazanin

'In this government game of chess' – Nazanin freed but new court date set

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Darren Dixon, with the sawn-off shotgun and a knife recovered from his Kentish Town home

Crime

Jail for weapons supplier found with guns, grenades and zombie knives

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Tulip Siddiq says the Government 'needs a plan' to bring Nazanin home. 

Free Nazanin

'Nazanin needs her passport back on Sunday' – Tulip Siddiq MP

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A 2018 fire at the Orwell building, in Camden's West Hampstead Square development.

London Fire Brigade | Special Report

First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test

Charles Thomson

person