Home of the Week: Stylish Highgate flat with access to swimming pool

Published: 5:22 PM March 11, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM March 11, 2021

The three bedroom flat is at Chomeley Park, Highgate Village - Credit: Dexters

This spacious, 2,549sq ft third floor flat in Highgate Village has a dual aspect, open plan living room, three double bedrooms, plus a study and direct access to a private terrace.

The flat's sleek kitchen - Credit: Dexters



Residents can make use of the building's swimming pool and gym. It also has a concierge.

The living area - Credit: Dexters

Highgate Village is ideally placed for access to the City and West End the wide open spaces of Waterlow Park, Hampstead Heath and Kenwood located nearby.

The outdoor area - Credit: Dexters

Cholmeley Park, Highgate Village, N6

£3,250,000

Dexters New Homes,

020 7590 7299, dexters.co.uk

