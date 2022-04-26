Luxury boutique flats for sale in Child's Hill
- Credit: The Hill Group
A boutique collection of luxury flats minutes away from Hampstead Heath are on sale.
The Artisan, 31 one and two bedroom apartments in Hermitage Lane, Child's Hill, sits within easy walking distance of green spaces.
The property, from developer Hill Group, is also near Hampstead, Golder's Green and Cricklewood stations.
Each flat boasts sophisticated kitchens with Caeserstone worktops and a range of integrated energy-efficient appliances in a bright open-plan living space.
Elegant bathrooms are finished with stylish chrome fittings and LED lighting and bedrooms come complete with plush carpets and fitted wardrobes.
Every property has a private balcony or terrace, underfloor heating throughout and onsite cycle storage.
Rebecca Littler, Hill Group group sales and marketing director, said: "The blend of rural and city living and an abundance of green space and good transport connections are simply unbeatable, especially for young professionals and city workers."
Prices for a one bedroom flat start at £545,950.