House Tour Gayton Road: Split-level mid-century gem in Hampstead

Published: 3:41 PM May 13, 2021

The kitchen is separated from the dining area by a sliding panels build into the partition wall. - Credit: The Modern House

Close to Hampstead Village with views of the Heath from the roof-top terrace, this 1960s townhouse was designed by Ted Levy, a South African architect whose designs elevated the sense of inside space and light. We take a look inside this stunning property as it comes onto the market.

Levy employed a split-level design over three floors to that creates a sense of space and allows natural light to filter through the home. - Credit: The Modern House

The architect

Ted Levy (1931- 1986) was one of three South African emigres who became one of the leading figures in contemporary architecture in north London during the 1970s, as lead of the Hampstead firm Levy, Benjamin and Partners.

With fellow South African compatriots, architects and anti-apartheid campaigners, Issy Benjamin and Ike Horvitch, Levy designed a number of developments and homes in north London during the 60s, 70s and 80s which were characterised by red brick, double height spaces and pitched roofs, inspired by Cape Town beach condos.

The living area has a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf. - Credit: The Modern House

Notable developments include Highgate’s West Hill Park scheme and Summit Lodge in Hampstead.

You may also want to watch:

Clients included former Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords Baroness Serota, Pussy Galore actress Honour Blackman and comic legend Peter Sellers (rumour has it that Levy even had an affair with Sellers’ wife while working on their home).

The main bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and an en suite. - Credit: The Modern House

The house

Designed in the 1960s, this five-bedroom townhouse on Gayton Road is a stone’s throw away from Hampstead Village.

It is part of a group of townhouses designed by Levy and still retains a number of original features in his signature style. This includes a split-level arrangement which creates a sense of volume, openness and light throughout the home.

Roughly 2,400 squared feet of internal space is laid out over three floors, and there is also a large roof terrace, balcony and a private south-west facing patio which leads onto a communal garden.

The ground floor is taken up by a galleried dining area with double-height ceilings, and a sunken living space with floor-to-ceiling glazing that leads onto the private rear terrace. The kitchen is separated from the dining room by sliding panels in the partition wall.

The ground floor features a galleried dining area and a sunken living space which leads onto the private patio. - Credit: The Modern House

Leading to the split level above is the original open tread staircase, clad with original timber panelling.

Currently this space is used as a study, but could also be a second reception room. It has full-height glazed sliding doors that open onto a covered balcony which look across the communal gardens.

Also on this level but at a slight elevation is a bedroom and guest bathroom.

The property features the original open tread staircase, clad with original timber panelling - Credit: The Modern House

Three other bedrooms sit on the second and third floors. The second-floor shower room serves the two smaller bedrooms, while the largest of the three boasts built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

A 250 square foot roof terrace with views of the Heath and the surrounding area is also on the third floor.

An additional bedroom, with independent access, is on the lower ground level and features original wood-block flooring, a shower room and kitchenette.

One of the three main bedrooms. - Credit: The Modern House

There is a substantial storage room at the rear.

The property is on sale at £2,950,00 through The Modern House.