Scenic setting for stylish and comfortable Muswell Hill home

Published: 4:10 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 4:14 PM June 29, 2022
parking and gardens

This impressive family home has off street parking to the front, a large garden to the rear and is near Muswell Hill, Crouch End and Highgate - Credit: Dexters

Wood Vale, Muswell Hill N10

£2,750,000


This four bedroom family home has 2,800sq ft of versatile accommodation and a wide, 120ft west-facing garden.

garden storage

The gorgeous rear garden with lawn, trees, shrubs and patio, while to the front the garage has been converted to provide a utility and boot room with generous storage. - Credit: Dexters

The parquet flooring in the bright and spacious entrance hall runs through to the front reception room, which retains original features such as a fireplace.

reception with coving, bay window and fireplace

The front reception has its original high-ceilinged coving, large bay window and fireplace - Credit: Dexters

Also on the ground floor, to the rear of the house,  is an open plan main reception with kitchen. This has a gas flamed fireplace, bespoke Shaker style kitchen and breakfast bar, and there’s an exceptional dining area with a windows above and bi fold doors to the side.

open plan living area with breakfast bar

The open plan living area is to the rear of the house and has a bespoke kitchen and breakfast bar - Credit: Dexters

Upstairs, the main suite is on the first floor, and has a dressing room and full bathroom. Also on this floor are two additional large double bedrooms, sharing a modern family bathroom. 

bedroom suite bathroom balcony

The second floor is a 21ft suite with full bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and balcony views - Credit: Dexters

On the second floor is a 21ft suite with full bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and storage. This bedroom offers a woodland panorama from the Juliet balcony, whilst the front overlooks cricket pitches and tennis courts.

office

Working from home is a joy with an office of this quality - Credit: Dexters

Outside, there is parking for several cars. The garage has been converted to provide a utility and boot room, with bicycle and tools storage, accessed from the front drive.

dining area

The dining area, with full width dual aspect bi-fold doors and electric roof windows. - Credit: Dexters

The property has direct access to Queen’s Wood and is near Highgate Tube station, as well as Muswell Hill Broadway and Highgate village.

Dexters, Muswell Hill, tel: 020 8444 2388, web: dexters.co.uk

