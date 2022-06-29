Scenic setting for stylish and comfortable Muswell Hill home
Property Writer
- Credit: Dexters
Wood Vale, Muswell Hill N10
£2,750,000
This four bedroom family home has 2,800sq ft of versatile accommodation and a wide, 120ft west-facing garden.
The parquet flooring in the bright and spacious entrance hall runs through to the front reception room, which retains original features such as a fireplace.
Also on the ground floor, to the rear of the house, is an open plan main reception with kitchen. This has a gas flamed fireplace, bespoke Shaker style kitchen and breakfast bar, and there’s an exceptional dining area with a windows above and bi fold doors to the side.
Upstairs, the main suite is on the first floor, and has a dressing room and full bathroom. Also on this floor are two additional large double bedrooms, sharing a modern family bathroom.
On the second floor is a 21ft suite with full bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and storage. This bedroom offers a woodland panorama from the Juliet balcony, whilst the front overlooks cricket pitches and tennis courts.
Outside, there is parking for several cars. The garage has been converted to provide a utility and boot room, with bicycle and tools storage, accessed from the front drive.
Most Read
- 1 Heath patrols to increase after fisherman robbed at knifepoint
- 2 Arsenal begin pre-season in strong position
- 3 Academy to crack down on 'boisterous' behaviour after inspection
- 4 Covid admissions on the rise at north London hospitals
- 5 Camden Council settles £130m Chalcots lawsuit for £19m
- 6 'Buying maternity clothes seemed so wasteful': Former fashion editor's mission
- 7 Royal Free denies allowing Tory MP to influence medical decision
- 8 New Wendy's opens its doors in Camden
- 9 Family pay tribute to schoolgirl at West Hampstead bridge restoration
- 10 Six Hampstead Town by-election candidates seeking votes on July 7
The property has direct access to Queen’s Wood and is near Highgate Tube station, as well as Muswell Hill Broadway and Highgate village.
Dexters, Muswell Hill, tel: 020 8444 2388, web: dexters.co.uk