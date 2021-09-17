For sale: Suggs' former 'bachelor pad' with gold-gilded underground bar

Published: 11:35 AM September 17, 2021

Suggs' old Camden home has an underground bar decorated in gold - Credit: PA/Dexters

Suggs’ former Camden home with an underground bar decorated in gold is on the market for £1.95 million.

The Madness frontman bought the cobbled Camden Mews home in 1981 during the band’s heyday.

Since then the singer’s old digs has been combined with two other houses to boast three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two receptions.

- Credit: Dexters

Estate agent Dexters describes it as the “ultimate bachelor’s pad”.

The second reception room on the ground floor reveals one of the home’s “best-kept secrets” – a staircase that leads to an underground bar.

It is gilded with gold and resembles a 1920s speakeasy. Inspired by the film The Shining, the bar has an “intricately designed ceiling”, wood-panelled walls and sheets of marbled lights that “make it perfect for parties”.

In his autobiography Suggs wrote: “Finally we arrived at my newly purchased house in Camden. It had been part of the stables for the bigger houses at the back… The furniture at this point consisted of one jukebox with one record, Cry Me a River by Julie London.

- Credit: Dexters

“Which did make our housewarming somewhat limited, as did the fact that my mate who’d been in charge of the bar got fed up halfway through the proceedings and locked all the booze in the bathroom, taking the key with him.”

The property has recently been renovated to an “exceptionally high standard with cool interiors and eclectic design features,” Dexters says.

Entry to the property is through a reception room with art-deco details, parquet flooring and a wood-panelled wine vault accessed through ornate double doors.

This leads onto a large dining room with a paned glass chandelier and a kitchen featuring art-deco style tiling.

- Credit: Dexters

Floor to ceiling windows remain in several of the rooms, alongside a bespoke kitchen, two reception rooms and three double bedrooms.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are ensuite. The principal bedroom has glass panels that slide open onto a bathroom lined with emerald tiles and a clawfoot bath tub.

The two other bedrooms open onto a decked terrace with screened glass.

- Credit: Dexters

Oliver Sharpstone, director of Dexters Camden, said: “This mews house is a testament to the unique Camden art scene and is incredibly rare – thanks to its size, design, and history.

“We expect it would make the ultimate bachelor pad or a characterful family home.”

- Credit: Dexters

- Credit: Dexters