Home of the Week: Renovated and redesigned three bedroom garden maisonette for sale in Hampstead

Published: 6:23 PM September 15, 2021

This freehold, garden maisonette is near Hampstead High Street and Hampstead Heath - Credit: Savills

Pilgrims Lane,

Hampstead NW3

£3,000,000

This split level maisonette has a refined finish, and the price includes all the furnishings - Credit: Savills

This three bedroom garden maisonette with freehold ownership is set over three floors.

The property has been renovated and redesigned by the current owner - Credit: Savills



Fully renovated and beautifully redesigned by the current owner, the split level maisonette offers three bedrooms, a reception room, kitchen, separate utility room and secluded private garden.

Thoughtful layout includes a separate utility room - Credit: Savills





All three bedrooms are en-suite - Credit: Savills



Pilgrims Lane is a quiet residential street located in the heart of Hampstead village.

The secluded rear garden - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead,

tel 020 7472 5000, savills.com