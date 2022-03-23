Home of the week: Duplex maisonette in tree-lined street near Highgate Tube station, with large rear garden
Property Writer
Published: 2:50 PM March 23, 2022
- Credit: Dexters
Shepherds Hill, Highgate N6
£1,450,000
This duplex upper maisonette features a private entrance, large kitchen/diner and 35ft reception room with balcony.
Converted from a Victorian double-fronted house, it also has three double bedrooms and a large rear garden.
It is in a popular tree-lined road, close to Highgate Tube, Highgate Village and Crouch End Broadway.
Dexters Highgate,
tel 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk