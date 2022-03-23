Home of the week: Duplex maisonette in tree-lined street near Highgate Tube station, with large rear garden

This upper floor apartment in Highgate is part of a converted Victorian double fronted house - Credit: Dexters

Shepherds Hill, Highgate N6

£1,450,000

The reception room on the top floor has a pitched roof and balcony with garden views - Credit: Dexters

This duplex upper maisonette features a private entrance, large kitchen/diner and 35ft reception room with balcony.

The apartment has its own front door, which leads to a spacious hallway and large kitchen/diner with plenty of room to entertain - Credit: Dexters





The flat benefits from a private section of 70ft x 40ft rear garden - Credit: Dexters



Converted from a Victorian double-fronted house, it also has three double bedrooms and a large rear garden.

Three double bedrooms, a shower room, bathroom/utility, generous storage options are on the same floor as the large kitchen/diner. - Credit: Dexters



It is in a popular tree-lined road, close to Highgate Tube, Highgate Village and Crouch End Broadway.

The kitchen is part of an open plan layout, which makes an ideal entertaining space - Credit: Dexters

Dexters Highgate,

tel 020 8545 8584, dexters.co.uk