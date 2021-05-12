Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the week: New build 'smart home' for sale in Hampstead village

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 11:41 AM May 12, 2021    Updated: 3:19 PM May 12, 2021
main reception, kitchen lower terrace

The main reception room and kitchen of this five bedroom, detached new build home open onto the lower terrace - Credit: Savills

Lyndhurst Gardens, Hampstead, NW3, £7,950,000

lounge, automation, heating, lighting

This 'smart home' has a building management system which controls automation such as heating and lighting - Credit: Savills

This impressive new build, detached home is ideal for those seeking serenity, space and luxury in a fantastic location. 

cinema, games room

Relax and have fun in the cinema/entertainment/games room - Credit: Savills


Close to Hampstead village, it is set back from the road, behind security gates, and features home automation, a cinema/games room, a gym and off-street parking.

bespoke, quality

Bespoke finishes are one of this home's key benefits - Credit: Savills

The architects have produced a home with an excellent flow and space distribution.

Bedroom, en-suite

Three of the five bedrooms have en-suites - Credit: Savills

Savills, 020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk

London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marjorie Wallace, founder of SANE

Mental Health

Highgate mental illness charity sees 'desperation' rise during Covid year

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Cllrs Anne Clarke and Roberto Weeden-Sanz

Local Elections 2021

London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours Ella and Julian Maydew with Malachi

Owner mourns Highgate station’s beloved black cat

Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Mary Powell (left) vice-chair of the Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association with swimmer Ann Griffin

Hampstead Heath

Swimmers launch legal challenge to charges at Hampstead Heath Ponds

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus