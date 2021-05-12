Home of the week: New build 'smart home' for sale in Hampstead village
Property Writer
Published: 11:41 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM May 12, 2021
- Credit: Savills
Lyndhurst Gardens, Hampstead, NW3, £7,950,000
This impressive new build, detached home is ideal for those seeking serenity, space and luxury in a fantastic location.
Close to Hampstead village, it is set back from the road, behind security gates, and features home automation, a cinema/games room, a gym and off-street parking.
The architects have produced a home with an excellent flow and space distribution.
Savills, 020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus