Home of the week: New build 'smart home' for sale in Hampstead village

Published: 11:41 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM May 12, 2021

The main reception room and kitchen of this five bedroom, detached new build home open onto the lower terrace - Credit: Savills

Lyndhurst Gardens, Hampstead, NW3, £7,950,000

This 'smart home' has a building management system which controls automation such as heating and lighting - Credit: Savills

This impressive new build, detached home is ideal for those seeking serenity, space and luxury in a fantastic location.

Relax and have fun in the cinema/entertainment/games room - Credit: Savills



Close to Hampstead village, it is set back from the road, behind security gates, and features home automation, a cinema/games room, a gym and off-street parking.

Bespoke finishes are one of this home's key benefits - Credit: Savills

The architects have produced a home with an excellent flow and space distribution.

Three of the five bedrooms have en-suites - Credit: Savills

Savills, 020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk