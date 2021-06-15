Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Home of the Week: Charming, refurbished Victorian home for sale in Stroud Green

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 5:11 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 5:55 PM June 15, 2021
front view

This double fronted Victorian home in Stroud Green has been refurbished while retaining charm and character - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Oakfield Road, Stroud Green, N4
£1,899,999

This double fronted, six-bedroom Victorian home has been refurbished and extended, while retaining an abundance of charm and character.

garden lawn decking

The 60ft garden is south-west facing - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom. The property also has a 60ft, south-west facing garden.


fitted kitchen

The kitchen has high quality fittings, underfloor heating and double height storage space - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The recently converted double loft suite has high ceilings, a bedroom area, office area, large bathroom and built-in storage.

bathroom loft suite

This large bathroom is part of a recently converted double loft suite - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


dining area

Warmth, light and brightness are key features of this house - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Oakfield Road is a leafy residential street, near Crouch End Broadway.


period features front door

Original features which have been kept include fireplaces, coving, stained glass doors, tiles and sash windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



Contact Dario Esposito, at Martyn Gerrard’s Crouch End branch, on 
020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Planet Tiny toddlers outside the Priory Road nursery with staff and local residents

Housing

Neighbours fight plan for 'out of character' flats above nursery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
MPs Tulip Siddiq, Catherine West, Mike Freer, Sir Keir Starmer and Karen Buck

Boundary changes plan would 'split' Hampstead and see new Muswell Hill seat

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36

Missing People

Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 30, worked in investigating child abuse and community support

Women's Safety

Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus