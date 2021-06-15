Home of the Week: Charming, refurbished Victorian home for sale in Stroud Green
Published: 5:11 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM June 15, 2021
Oakfield Road, Stroud Green, N4
£1,899,999
This double fronted, six-bedroom Victorian home has been refurbished and extended, while retaining an abundance of charm and character.
The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom. The property also has a 60ft, south-west facing garden.
The recently converted double loft suite has high ceilings, a bedroom area, office area, large bathroom and built-in storage.
Oakfield Road is a leafy residential street, near Crouch End Broadway.
Contact Dario Esposito, at Martyn Gerrard’s Crouch End branch, on
020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk
