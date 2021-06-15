Home of the Week: Charming, refurbished Victorian home for sale in Stroud Green

Published: 5:11 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM June 15, 2021

This double fronted Victorian home in Stroud Green has been refurbished while retaining charm and character - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Oakfield Road, Stroud Green, N4

£1,899,999

This double fronted, six-bedroom Victorian home has been refurbished and extended, while retaining an abundance of charm and character.

The 60ft garden is south-west facing - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The principal bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom. The property also has a 60ft, south-west facing garden.





The kitchen has high quality fittings, underfloor heating and double height storage space - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





The recently converted double loft suite has high ceilings, a bedroom area, office area, large bathroom and built-in storage.

This large bathroom is part of a recently converted double loft suite - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





Warmth, light and brightness are key features of this house - Credit: Martyn Gerrard





Oakfield Road is a leafy residential street, near Crouch End Broadway.





Original features which have been kept include fireplaces, coving, stained glass doors, tiles and sash windows - Credit: Martyn Gerrard









Contact Dario Esposito, at Martyn Gerrard’s Crouch End branch, on

020 8348 5135, martyngerrard.co.uk