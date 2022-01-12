Home of the week: Modern, striking, six-bedroom home for sale in Hampstead

This six-bedroom property, designed with clever and inventive use of glazing and fenestration, is near Golders Hill Park and Golders Green Tube station - Credit: Savills

West Heath Avenue, Hampstead NW11

£7,750,000

The garage holds two large or three smaller cars and the carriage drive could carry up to four to five cars. - Credit: Savills

The private rear garden - Credit: Savills

This contemporary home has an abundance of light and space.

The living area is full of natural light - Credit: Savills

The dining room is an excellent entertaining space - Credit: Savills

There are six bedrooms and the possibility for two studies, to suit working from home.

This spacious property is set back behind gates and frontage - Credit: Savills



The garden is private, and there is ample parking, in a large garage and carriage driveway.

The luxurious cinema room - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead, 020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk