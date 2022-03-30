Home of the week: East Finchley renovation features glass mezzanine

This house for sale in East Finchley has been renovated to a high standard - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Lincoln Road, East Finchley N2

£1,350,000

The extension has a glass mezzanine, connecting two levels and adding natural light - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This four double bedroom, Victorian semi-detached home has an architect-designed glass mezzanine as part of the open-plan kitchen diner.

The mezzanine extension floods the kitchen with natural light, and cleverly connects the two levels, say the current owners.

The property has two bathrooms and a downstairs cloakroom - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The house has been renovated throughout to a high standard, whilst retaining original period features.

The double reception room has a bay window - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The hallway leads to the double reception and reception/kitchen. Two bedrooms are on the first floor, with two en-suites, and two more bedrooms are on the second floor.

Two of the four bedrooms are on the top floor - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The house has a rear garden and is in a controlled parking zone. Nearby amenities include East Finchley Tube station. East Finchley has a village atmosphere, with a range of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

The rear garden has a lawn and patio - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard

020 3946 5780

martyngerrard.co.uk