Home of the week: East Finchley renovation features glass mezzanine

Published: 1:41 PM March 30, 2022
renovated house East Finchley

This house for sale in East Finchley has been renovated to a high standard - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Lincoln Road, East Finchley N2

£1,350,000

glass mezzanine natural light

The extension has a glass mezzanine, connecting two levels and adding natural light - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This four double bedroom, Victorian semi-detached home has an architect-designed glass mezzanine as part of the open-plan kitchen diner.

The mezzanine extension floods the kitchen with natural light, and cleverly connects the two levels, say the current owners.

bathrooms

The property has two bathrooms and a downstairs cloakroom - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The house has been renovated throughout to a high standard, whilst retaining original period features.

double reception

The double reception room has a bay window - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The hallway leads to the double reception and reception/kitchen. Two bedrooms are on the first floor, with two en-suites, and two more bedrooms are on the second floor.

bedrooms

Two of the four bedrooms are on the top floor - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The house has a rear garden and is in a controlled parking zone. Nearby amenities include East Finchley Tube station. East Finchley has a village atmosphere, with a range of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

rear garden

The rear garden has a lawn and patio - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Martyn Gerrard 
020 3946 5780 
martyngerrard.co.uk

