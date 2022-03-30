Home of the week: East Finchley renovation features glass mezzanine
Property Writer
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Lincoln Road, East Finchley N2
£1,350,000
This four double bedroom, Victorian semi-detached home has an architect-designed glass mezzanine as part of the open-plan kitchen diner.
The mezzanine extension floods the kitchen with natural light, and cleverly connects the two levels, say the current owners.
The house has been renovated throughout to a high standard, whilst retaining original period features.
The hallway leads to the double reception and reception/kitchen. Two bedrooms are on the first floor, with two en-suites, and two more bedrooms are on the second floor.
The house has a rear garden and is in a controlled parking zone. Nearby amenities include East Finchley Tube station. East Finchley has a village atmosphere, with a range of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.
Martyn Gerrard
020 3946 5780
martyngerrard.co.uk