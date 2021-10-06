Home of the week: Renovated duplex apartment in tree-lined South Hampstead street has lovely views
Property Writer
Published: 2:11 PM October 6, 2021
- Credit: Savills
Canfield Gardens, South Hampstead, NW6
£1,595,000
This duplex apartment is on a premier South Hampstead Street and arranged over the upper two floors of a semi-detached, red brick period building.
Renovated to a high standard, it features a bright, open-plan dining room and bespoke kitchen.
The principal bedroom suite has a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious bathroom.
