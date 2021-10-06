Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Renovated duplex apartment in tree-lined South Hampstead street has lovely views

Published: 2:11 PM October 6, 2021   
duplex terrace balcony

This three bedroom duplex in tree-lined Canfield Gardens, which is near the Finchley Road and West End Lane, has a private terrace and balcony - Credit: Savills

Canfield Gardens, South Hampstead, NW6

£1,595,000

terrace rear views

The terrace is to the rear of the property, and has pleasant views - Credit: Savills

This duplex apartment is on a premier South Hampstead Street and arranged over the upper two floors of a semi-detached, red brick period building.

kitchen dining

There's an open plan kitchen / dining area - Credit: Savills


Renovated to a high standard, it features a bright, open-plan dining room and bespoke kitchen.

bespoke kitchen

This bespoke kitchen has integrated appliances and bi-folding doors to the terrace - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom suite has a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious bathroom.

lounge terrace

The lounge is on the third floor, and has access to the terrace - Credit: Savills

Savills Hampstead, 020 7472 5000, savills.com

bedroom balcony

This bedroom, on the second floor, leads out onto the balcony - Credit: Savills


London

