Home of the Week: Refurbished three storey, five bedroom family home for sale in Finchley

Property Writer

Published: 4:13 PM October 20, 2021   
three floors private rear garden

The living accommodation of this property is arranged over three floors. The kitchen/reception room opens onto the private rear garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Wickliffe Avenue, N3
£1,900,000

driveway street parking

This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac, has a driveway for three cars, and ample street parking - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This newly extended and refurbished five bedroom detached home, over three floors, is in a quiet cul-de-sac.

kitchen family home

The current owners have put considerable time, money and effort into making this their family home - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

open plan living

This refurbished home has open plan living space - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

reception room

One of the two reception rooms which are more self contained than the open plan living area - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


One reception room offers an extensive open-plan space with the kitchen, whilst the other two reception rooms provide more exclusive relaxation/entertainment spaces.

hallway

The hallway is bright and fresh - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


This property has a three-car driveway.

Martyn Gerrard, Finchley, N3 
tel 020 8346 0102 
martyngerrard.co.uk

London

