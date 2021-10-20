Home of the Week: Refurbished three storey, five bedroom family home for sale in Finchley
Published: 4:13 PM October 20, 2021
Wickliffe Avenue, N3
£1,900,000
This newly extended and refurbished five bedroom detached home, over three floors, is in a quiet cul-de-sac.
One reception room offers an extensive open-plan space with the kitchen, whilst the other two reception rooms provide more exclusive relaxation/entertainment spaces.
This property has a three-car driveway.
Martyn Gerrard, Finchley, N3
tel 020 8346 0102
martyngerrard.co.uk