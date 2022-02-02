Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Five-storey, refurbished, Edwardian house for sale in Belsize Park

Published: 5:27 PM February 2, 2022
Edwardian house

This six/seven bedroom, five-storey Edwardian house in Belsize Park has been newly refurbished - Credit: Edwardian house

Glenloch Road, Belsize Park, NW3
Guide price £3,999,000

This newly refurbished Edwardian house is set over five floors, and has a garden and large roof terrace.

reception room

One of the impressive reception rooms - Credit: Savills


A characterful property, it offers period detailing and fabulous proportions throughout.

stained glass

The property has been tastefully refurbished and has many period features including stained glass windows - Credit: Savills

The ground floor offers two magnificent reception rooms.

fireplace

Large windows and fireplaces are among the period features - Credit: Savills

There is a large Mark Wilkinson custom-made kitchen.

kitchen

The custom-made kitchen - Credit: Savills

natural light

There's an abundance of natural light - Credit: Savills

There are two beautiful, gas operated, vintage fireplaces in the principal bedroom and the dining room.

fireplace

The dining room has a vintage fireplace and leads out to the garden - Credit: Savills

The principal suite occupies most of the first floor and there are 6/7 further bedrooms.

The studio flat on the lower ground floor can be used as a self-contained apartment, as it has its own entrance.

flat

There's a studio flat on the lower ground floor - Credit: Savills


The garden is paved, with shrub borders, and there is a terrific suntrap roof terrace.

garden

The private rear garden is paved and has shrub borders - Credit: Savills

Glenloch Road is a leafy residential street situated in the heart of Belsize Village. Positioned between Belsize Park Gardens and Haverstock Hill, it is convenient for both the underground, shops and the charm of England's Lane.

The beautiful open spaces of Hampstead Heath and Primrose Hill are within one mile.

Belsize Park Underground Station (Northern Line) is approximately 0.2 miles away and Hampstead Heath Overground Station is approximately 0.6 miles away.

Savills Hampstead, tel James Diaper 020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk

