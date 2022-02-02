Home of the week: Five-storey, refurbished, Edwardian house for sale in Belsize Park
Property Writer
- Credit: Edwardian house
Glenloch Road, Belsize Park, NW3
Guide price £3,999,000
This newly refurbished Edwardian house is set over five floors, and has a garden and large roof terrace.
A characterful property, it offers period detailing and fabulous proportions throughout.
The ground floor offers two magnificent reception rooms.
There is a large Mark Wilkinson custom-made kitchen.
There are two beautiful, gas operated, vintage fireplaces in the principal bedroom and the dining room.
The principal suite occupies most of the first floor and there are 6/7 further bedrooms.
The studio flat on the lower ground floor can be used as a self-contained apartment, as it has its own entrance.
The garden is paved, with shrub borders, and there is a terrific suntrap roof terrace.
Glenloch Road is a leafy residential street situated in the heart of Belsize Village. Positioned between Belsize Park Gardens and Haverstock Hill, it is convenient for both the underground, shops and the charm of England's Lane.
The beautiful open spaces of Hampstead Heath and Primrose Hill are within one mile.
Belsize Park Underground Station (Northern Line) is approximately 0.2 miles away and Hampstead Heath Overground Station is approximately 0.6 miles away.
Savills Hampstead, tel James Diaper 020 7472 5000, savills.co.uk