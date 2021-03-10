House Tour: Iconic mid-century modern living in Primrose Hill

Published: 11:55 AM March 10, 2021

This elegant example of mid-century modern architecture was designed in the 1960s by John Winter, and is now on sale through The Modern House. - Credit: The Modern House

Overlooking the Regent’s Park in a leafy Primrose Hill cul-de-sac, a 1960s three-bedroom house built on a set of former garages has come onto the market. Designed and constructed by one of Britain’s most respected modernist architects John Winter, we take a look inside this mid-century gem and Winter’s first family home.

History

The property was originally designed and built by John Winter for himself and his family in 1961, when he returned to England after studying and working in America.

Born in 1930 in Norwich, John Winter studied at the Architectural Association in the UK and then at Yale, going on to work for design and urban planning goliath Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, as well as Charles Eames.

The original family bathroom on the ground floor still remains. - Credit: The Modern House

On his return to England, Winter worked for fellow modernist architect and furniture designer Erno Goldfinger before setting up his own practice.

You may also want to watch:

During the 1960s and 70s Winter completed several residential projects including three properties in Belsize Park, as well this property, his first family home and a fine example of modernist architecture, on Regal Lane.

The property was also Winter’s first self-build project and he taught himself building skills, such as bricklaying and concrete shuttering, necessary to complete the project.





Winter lived in the house through most of the 60s until they moved into another house the architect designed, one of the few modernist houses to receive a Grade II listing, on Swain’s Lane, where he lived with his family until he died in 2012.

Despite moving out of his first family home on Regal Lane by the end of the 60s, Winter consulted on the subsequent extensions which were made in the 90s to plans he designed.

The second floor master bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the Regent’s Park. - Credit: The Modern House

Inside

As you enter the house, the property’s centrepiece, an elegant steel spiral staircase that snakes through the home’s three levels, is to one side.

The downstairs bedroom, currently being used as a yoga studio, has narrow floorboards, white-washed brick and bespoke cabinetry designed by Winter.

The living area features bespoke shelving and has windows on the south and south-western aspect. - Credit: The Modern House

The original family bathroom remains, including original cabinetry. A clean-lined and bright space, it features tiled walls and a light wood and white colour scheme.

What was once the former garage and taking up the remainder of the floor is a recording studio including a sound-proof live room, which could be converted into a third bedroom. It features hessian-clad walls, ample storage and a built-in desk.

The spiral staircase is the focal point of the living area. The kitchen and dining area are through the doorway. - Credit: The Modern House

The first floor is dedicated to an open plan living area, bathed in plenty of natural light due to several large windows. It also features narrow floorboards, and bespoke shelving runs along one wall.

Adjoining the living area, the kitchen and dining room sits above the former garage and were part of the extension that were completed in the 90s.

The dining area was completed as part of the 90s extension and features bespoke built-in seating and an Eames dining table. - Credit: The Modern House

This well-lit space is also bathed in an abundance of natural light, thanks to the large picture window which is fitted with external venetians. The dining area has built-in seating and an Eames-design table. Winter picked the pendant hanging above.

The kitchen features a stainless-steel worktop and granite work surface.

On the top floor, the master bedroom connects to an en-suite through a dressing and wardrobe area. The bedroom has full-height glazed doors that open onto a south-west facing balcony, making it a perfect spot to watch the sun set over the Regent’s Park.

The property's exterior on Regal Lane in Primrose Hill. - Credit: The Modern House

The property is for sale at £1,800,000 through The Modern House.

themodernhouse.com