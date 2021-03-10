Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

House Tour: Iconic mid-century modern living in Primrose Hill

person

Zita Whalley

Published: 11:55 AM March 10, 2021   
Mid century property with spiral staircase and blue chairs

This elegant example of mid-century modern architecture was designed in the 1960s by John Winter, and is now on sale through The Modern House. - Credit: The Modern House

Overlooking the Regent’s Park in a leafy Primrose Hill cul-de-sac, a 1960s three-bedroom house built on a set of former garages has come onto the market. Designed and constructed by one of Britain’s most respected modernist architects John Winter, we take a look inside this mid-century gem and Winter’s first family home.

History

The property was originally designed and built by John Winter for himself and his family in 1961, when he returned to England after studying and working in America. 

Born in 1930 in Norwich, John Winter studied at the Architectural Association in the UK and then at Yale, going on to work for design and urban planning goliath Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, as well as Charles Eames.

A bathroom with a white tile and pale wood interior scheme.

The original family bathroom on the ground floor still remains. - Credit: The Modern House

On his return to England, Winter worked for fellow modernist architect and furniture designer Erno Goldfinger before setting up his own practice.  

You may also want to watch:

During the 1960s and 70s Winter completed several residential projects including three properties in Belsize Park, as well this property, his first family home and a fine example of modernist architecture, on Regal Lane.  

The property was also Winter’s first self-build project and he taught himself building skills, such as bricklaying and concrete shuttering, necessary to complete the project.  


Most Read

  1. 1 Parkland Walk: Tree works 'overkill' complain protesters
  2. 2 Free Nazanin: Husband and daughter take petition to Iranian embassy
  3. 3 Dr Julian Leff obituary: 'Acclaimed psychiatrist and popular personality'
  1. 4 Queen Mary's House: '150 homes' document due this summer
  2. 5 Watch: Flames burst from bin lorry during Swiss Cottage blaze
  3. 6 Arsenal's WSL clash with Spurs to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  4. 7 Jail for weapons supplier found with guns, grenades and zombie knives
  5. 8 Church Street regeneration 'could put me out of business' says pharmacist
  6. 9 First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test
  7. 10 Parent 'nervous' over possible closure of Royal Free nurseries

Winter lived in the house through most of the 60s until they moved into another house the architect designed, one of the few modernist houses to receive a Grade II listing, on Swain’s Lane, where he lived with his family until he died in 2012. 

Despite moving out of his first family home on Regal Lane by the end of the 60s, Winter consulted on the subsequent extensions which were made in the 90s to plans he designed. 

A brick balcony attached to the master bedroom on the top floor of a residential property.

The second floor master bedroom features a private balcony overlooking the Regent’s Park. - Credit: The Modern House

Inside

As you enter the house, the property’s centrepiece, an elegant steel spiral staircase that snakes through the home’s three levels, is to one side.   

The downstairs bedroom, currently being used as a yoga studio, has narrow floorboards, white-washed brick and bespoke cabinetry designed by Winter.   

A well designed living area with two blue chairs and built-in shelving.

The living area features bespoke shelving and has windows on the south and south-western aspect. - Credit: The Modern House

The original family bathroom remains, including original cabinetry. A clean-lined and bright space, it features tiled walls and a light wood and white colour scheme.  

What was once the former garage and taking up the remainder of the floor is a recording studio including a sound-proof live room, which could be converted into a third bedroom. It features hessian-clad walls, ample storage and a built-in desk.

A cream steel spiral staircase, a grand piano and two chairs are set in a living area, which shows a section of the dining area through a doorway.

The spiral staircase is the focal point of the living area. The kitchen and dining area are through the doorway. - Credit: The Modern House

The first floor is dedicated to an open plan living area, bathed in plenty of natural light due to several large windows. It also features narrow floorboards, and bespoke shelving runs along one wall.  

Adjoining the living area, the kitchen and dining room sits above the former garage and were part of the extension that were completed in the 90s.   

White dining area with exterior venetian blinds, built in bench seating and an Eames designed mid-century table

The dining area was completed as part of the 90s extension and features bespoke built-in seating and an Eames dining table. - Credit: The Modern House

This well-lit space is also bathed in an abundance of natural light, thanks to the large picture window which is fitted with external venetians. The dining area has built-in seating and an Eames-design table. Winter picked the pendant hanging above.  

The kitchen features a stainless-steel worktop and granite work surface.  

On the top floor, the master bedroom connects to an en-suite through a dressing and wardrobe area. The bedroom has full-height glazed doors that open onto a south-west facing balcony, making it a perfect spot to watch the sun set over the Regent’s Park.  

A brick, three storey residential property in a green, leafy street.

The property's exterior on Regal Lane in Primrose Hill. - Credit: The Modern House

The property is for sale at £1,800,000 through The Modern House.
themodernhouse.com

Interiors
North London News
Primrose Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coldfall Wood

Environment News

Petition to save oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Free Nazanin

'In this government game of chess' – Nazanin freed but new court date set

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas said discrimination, prejudice or hateful comments should not be t

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surge testing in East Finchley after South African variant appears

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Tulip Siddiq says the Government 'needs a plan' to bring Nazanin home. 

Free Nazanin

'Nazanin needs her passport back on Sunday' – Tulip Siddiq MP

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus