Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Property

Tea room in South End Green on sale for £100,000

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:43 PM March 4, 2022
Fully equipped Polly's Team Rooms is on sale

Fully equipped Polly's Team Rooms is on sale - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Polly's Tea Rooms in South End Green has gone on sale for £99,500.

Of a 20-year lease, 11 years remain and the business in South End Road benefits from a restaurant drinks licence.

It includes two fridges, a domestic fridge/freezer, a chest freezer, small fridge, ice machine, industrial microwave oven, domestic cooker, hot cupboard, bain-marie, and two stainless steel preparation tables.

The takeaway section has a cappuccino coffee machine, display fridge, double door fridge, single door fridge, cash register, two blenders, milk shake machine, coffee grinder, hot water urn.

Because of planning restrictions it has a heating licence only.

Polly's has been in the same hands for six years and thanks to its prime location opposite Hampstead Heath and the station, with average weekly takings of between £4,500 and £5,000.

The manager at Polly's said it was on the market as a coffee shop and "as far as I know" will remain open until it is sold.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
  2. 2 North London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine
  3. 3 North London kebab shops voted best in UK
  1. 4 'Everybody helps everybody, and it’s brilliant’: How the Harringay Arms is diversifying its appeal 
  2. 5 North London councils preparing support for Ukrainian refugees
  3. 6 Luxury apartments on sale at site of former New End nurses' home
  4. 7 Russian oligarch owner of Highgate mansion sanctioned after Ukraine invasion
  5. 8 Teenager arrested by counter-terrorism police in north London
  6. 9 Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February
  7. 10 Travel: Disruptions to watch out for across North London next week

Contact William Nelham's & Co on 020 8012 1205.

Commercial Property
Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid

London Live News

Teenage boy dies after car hits tree following taxi crash in Barnet

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Zac Patterson, of Iverson Road, Camden,

West Hampstead boss of 'AJ line' cocaine and heroin network jailed

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Clock N8 is situated in the Broadway, Crouch End, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as "modern British cuisine"

Food and Drink

Central Crouch End restaurant on sale for under £100,000 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Royal Free Hospital is to tackle its poor A&E waiting times. Picture: Nigel Sutton

London Live News

Covid cases in north London hospitals as restrictions set to lift

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon