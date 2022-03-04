Tea room in South End Green on sale for £100,000

Polly's Tea Rooms in South End Green has gone on sale for £99,500.

Of a 20-year lease, 11 years remain and the business in South End Road benefits from a restaurant drinks licence.

It includes two fridges, a domestic fridge/freezer, a chest freezer, small fridge, ice machine, industrial microwave oven, domestic cooker, hot cupboard, bain-marie, and two stainless steel preparation tables.

The takeaway section has a cappuccino coffee machine, display fridge, double door fridge, single door fridge, cash register, two blenders, milk shake machine, coffee grinder, hot water urn.

Because of planning restrictions it has a heating licence only.

Polly's has been in the same hands for six years and thanks to its prime location opposite Hampstead Heath and the station, with average weekly takings of between £4,500 and £5,000.

The manager at Polly's said it was on the market as a coffee shop and "as far as I know" will remain open until it is sold.

Contact William Nelham's & Co on 020 8012 1205.