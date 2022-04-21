Gallery

King's Cross has been named as one of the best places to live by the The Sunday Times, and there's still a chance to buy a premium apartment in one of the area's iconic gasholders - if you have the money.

With great transport links, shops, a canal and a vibrant tech scene - Google and Meta (Facebook, Instagram) are neighbours - the sought-after neighbourhood is also home to some unique properties, such as its canal-side penthouse apartments in a cast iron gasholder.

The kitchen. - Credit: Philip Durrant

Gasholders London comprises 145 distinctive apartments. Designed by two-time Stirling Prize winner Wilkinson Eyre, a combination of one, two and three bedroom residences have been built within a refurbished triplet of Grade II-listed, cast iron gasholder guide frames.

Flat or hotel? - Credit: Philip Durrant

Residents have access to a private gym and spa, a business lounge and an entertainment suite with screening room, games room, private dining room and private rooftop gardens.

Rooftop views on the private sun terrace. - Credit: Philip Durrant

But the only apartments left on the market are penthouse suites, which start from £7.4 million.

A tropical atrium garden. - Credit: John Sturrock

King’s Cross has close to 2,000 homes – a mix of private, rental, student and affordable housing – and over 20,000 people now working in the neighbourhood.