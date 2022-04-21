Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Inside the spectacular King's Cross Gasholder flats - and the £7.4m penthouses

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 8:42 AM April 21, 2022
Gasholder canalside apartments, seen Gasholder Park and teh Regents canal at King's Cross

Gasholder apartments. - Credit: John Sturrock

King's Cross has been named as one of the best places to live by the The Sunday Times, and there's still a chance to buy a premium apartment in one of the area's iconic gasholders - if you have the money.

With great transport links, shops, a canal and a vibrant tech scene - Google and Meta (Facebook, Instagram) are neighbours - the sought-after neighbourhood is also home to some unique properties, such as its canal-side penthouse apartments in a cast iron gasholder.

Modern white kitchen

The kitchen. - Credit: Philip Durrant

Gasholders London comprises 145 distinctive apartments. Designed by two-time Stirling Prize winner Wilkinson Eyre, a combination of one, two and three bedroom residences have been built within a refurbished triplet of Grade II-listed, cast iron gasholder guide frames.

Modern master bedroom with chaise lounge at foot of bed

Flat or hotel? - Credit: Philip Durrant

Residents have access to a private gym and spa, a business lounge and an entertainment suite with screening room, games room, private dining room and private rooftop gardens.

Rooftop views on the private sun terrace.

Rooftop views on the private sun terrace. - Credit: Philip Durrant

But the only apartments left on the market are penthouse suites, which start from £7.4 million.

Gasholders London, atrium garden, Gasholder 11, King's Cross

A tropical atrium garden. - Credit: John Sturrock

King’s Cross has close to 2,000 homes – a mix of private, rental, student and affordable housing – and over 20,000 people now working in the neighbourhood.

