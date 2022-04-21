Gallery
Inside the spectacular King's Cross Gasholder flats - and the £7.4m penthouses
King's Cross has been named as one of the best places to live by the The Sunday Times, and there's still a chance to buy a premium apartment in one of the area's iconic gasholders - if you have the money.
With great transport links, shops, a canal and a vibrant tech scene - Google and Meta (Facebook, Instagram) are neighbours - the sought-after neighbourhood is also home to some unique properties, such as its canal-side penthouse apartments in a cast iron gasholder.
Gasholders London comprises 145 distinctive apartments. Designed by two-time Stirling Prize winner Wilkinson Eyre, a combination of one, two and three bedroom residences have been built within a refurbished triplet of Grade II-listed, cast iron gasholder guide frames.
Residents have access to a private gym and spa, a business lounge and an entertainment suite with screening room, games room, private dining room and private rooftop gardens.
But the only apartments left on the market are penthouse suites, which start from £7.4 million.
King’s Cross has close to 2,000 homes – a mix of private, rental, student and affordable housing – and over 20,000 people now working in the neighbourhood.