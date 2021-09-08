Home of the week: Two bedroom garden flat for sale in Crouch End has amazing glass extension
Property Writer
Published: 4:30 PM September 8, 2021
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Uplands Road, Crouch End, N8
£800,000
This two bedroom, ground floor garden flat forms part of a period conversion.
The interior offers an abundance of light, charm, and character, with a mix of period and contemporary features.
The flat has a glass extension with bi-fold doors, leading to a rear terrace and a generous private garden.
Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End,
tel 020 8348 5135,
martyngerrard.co.uk