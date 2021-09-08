Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Home of the week: Two bedroom garden flat for sale in Crouch End has amazing glass extension

Published: 4:30 PM September 8, 2021   
This period conversion garden flat has two bedrooms and is immaculately presented - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Uplands Road, Crouch End, N8
£800,000

The kitchen diner has bi-fold doors onto the west-facing rear garden, while the master bedroom overlooks the front garden - Credit: Martyn Gerrard



This two bedroom, ground floor garden flat forms part of a period conversion.


The modern kitchen has been hand crafted from solid oak - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The interior offers an abundance of light, charm, and character, with a mix of period and contemporary features.


This flat has a large, contemporary glass extension with bi-fold doors - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


The flat has a glass extension with bi-fold doors, leading to a rear terrace and a generous private garden.


This flat has a unique and beautiful mix of period and contemporary features - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End, 
tel 020 8348 5135, 
martyngerrard.co.uk


The interior benefits from an abundance of light, charm and character, and has high ceilings as well as built-in storage - Credit: Martyn Gerrard


