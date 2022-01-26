Home of the week: Refurbished three bedroom garden flat for sale in Crouch End
Property Writer
- Credit: Martyn Gerrard
Church Lane, Crouch End, N8
£850,000
This three bedroom, garden apartment has a private entrance and external office/studio.
The current owners have refurbished the property, which measures 1,141sq ft. Features include a kitchen-diner, cloakroom, bay windowed reception and parquet flooring.
A dual reception leads to a refurbished, marble work surfaced kitchen, with a double butler sink overlooking the westerly garden.
A breakfast area has doors out to the garden, where there is a large home office.
There is ample storage internally (including above the bathroom) and externally.
Most Read
- 1 Mum's Balenciaga handbag 'mistakenly' sold by RSPCA charity shop
- 2 Maida Vale victims named as alleged suspect released on bail
- 3 Seven Sisters stabbing: Three jailed over Green Lanes gang killing
- 4 NLWA signs contract for ‘significant’ Edmonton Incinerator project
- 5 Crowdfunder launched to buy Mortimer Terrace Nature Reserve
- 6 Matt Lucas backs school's drive to build arts studio
- 7 'London is lagging behind – protect yourself and others from Covid'
- 8 Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark
- 9 Highgate neighbours say they are 'not listened to' by care home owner
- 10 Hampstead, Highgate and Muswell Hill constituency changes consultation
Popular Crouch End, in the Borough of Haringey, has a busy town centre with a range of shops and restaurants, and green spaces such as Parkland Walk.
This period conversion is a short walk from both Crouch End Broadway and Hornsey high street, and it is also near Priory Park and Alexandra Palace.
Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End office,
p: Dario Esposito 020 8348 5135,
w: martyngerrard.co.uk