Home of the week: Refurbished three bedroom garden flat for sale in Crouch End

Logo Icon

Property Writer

Published: 11:40 AM January 26, 2022
garden flat

This updated, three bedroom garden flat is near shops and green spaces - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

Church Lane, Crouch End, N8

£850,000

garden

The garden has a home/office studio, patio and lawn - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

This three bedroom, garden apartment has a private entrance and external office/studio.

bedroom

This double bedroom is light and airy - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

The current owners have refurbished the property, which measures 1,141sq ft. Features include a kitchen-diner, cloakroom, bay windowed reception and parquet flooring.

lounge

The bay-windowed living room has parquet flooring - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

A dual reception leads to a refurbished, marble work surfaced kitchen, with a double butler sink overlooking the westerly garden.

kitchen

The kitchen has a butler style sink and garden view - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

A breakfast area has doors out to the garden, where there is a large home office. 

bathroom

The bathroom has been tastefully styled - Credit: Martyn Gerrard

There is ample storage internally (including above the bathroom) and externally.

Popular Crouch End, in the Borough of Haringey, has a busy town centre with a range of shops and restaurants, and green spaces such as Parkland Walk.

This period conversion is a short walk from both Crouch End Broadway and Hornsey high street, and it is also near Priory Park and Alexandra Palace.

Martyn Gerrard, Crouch End office,
p: Dario Esposito 020 8348 5135,
w: martyngerrard.co.uk

London

