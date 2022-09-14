Promotion
Two bedroom apartment in superb St John’s Grove church conversion
Published: 11:19 AM September 14, 2022
Updated: 10:45 AM September 15, 2022
- Credit: Dexters
Junction Road, St John’s Grove Conservation Area, N19
£1,750,000
Set over 3,000sq ft and sold with a share of the freehold, this fabulous two double bedroom apartment has a refurbished reception room with a mezzanine level.
On the upper mezzanine level is a secondary living and entertaining space, further on from this is a principal bedroom with an en suite and built-in wardrobes.
St Christopher’s Court has easy access to both Archway and Tufnell Park Tube stations, a range of independent retailers on Junction Road and Fortess Road, and is within walking distance of Hampstead Heath.
Dexters, 020 7284 0101, dexters.co.uk