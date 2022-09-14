Two bedroom apartment in superb St John’s Grove church conversion

Promotion

The two double bedroom apartment in this church conversion is near good transport links, shops and Hampstead Heath - Credit: Dexters

Junction Road, St John’s Grove Conservation Area, N19

£1,750,000

Entry to this apartment is via the third floor, into a 39ftx26ft reception/kitchen area - Credit: Dexters

Set over 3,000sq ft and sold with a share of the freehold, this fabulous two double bedroom apartment has a refurbished reception room with a mezzanine level.

The spacious family bathroom - Credit: Dexters

On the upper mezzanine level is a secondary living and entertaining space, further on from this is a principal bedroom with an en suite and built-in wardrobes.

The open plan living room and kitchen, which is reached by lift from the ground floor - Credit: Dexters



St Christopher’s Court has easy access to both Archway and Tufnell Park Tube stations, a range of independent retailers on Junction Road and Fortess Road, and is within walking distance of Hampstead Heath.

A view of the third floor, which has a reception/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom and utility room. There is another reception and bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the upper mezzanine - Credit: Dexters

Dexters, 020 7284 0101, dexters.co.uk