Luxury apartments on sale at site of former New End nurses' home
- Credit: Will Scott
Luxury flats have gone on sale on the former site of a nurses' home in Hampstead.
KSR Architects & Interior Designers have opened the doors to Novel House, a seven storey block in New End.
Starting from £850,000, the apartments range from one to four bedrooms and includes a 3,200sqft lateral penthouse with full views of the London skyline across the River Thames.
The building boasts private and discreet parking, a gym and concierge.
Planning permission for the block was achieved after six years going through the appeals process after it was rejected by Camden Council in 2013.
Gordon Jefferys, partner of KSR, said: “This project offered a unique opportunity to develop a new build residential apartment building in the heart of Hampstead in a highly sensitive and historic location.
"The immediate surrounding context includes a number of listed residential buildings, the listed Christ Church, Christchurch Pedestrian Passage and local schools.
"The site itself presented challenges both in regard to its context and complex form with the levels varying by two storeys in height from front to back.
"The design intent was to maximise the development of the site and achieving a building which, while recognising the generally consistent style of the existing residential fabric, was clearly of a contemporary nature.
"The planning process, understandably, involved detailed consultation, exhibitions and presentations to local residents and community groups and Camden planning.
"Planning permission was eventually achieved after some six years at an appeal hearing."
KSR worked closely with their developer client, The Linton Group, to deliver the scheme.
The architects said the changes in levels across the site resulted in "a complex piling structure" and support to ensure there was no significant movement affecting the immediate neighbouring properties.
Gary Linton, managing director of The Linton Group, said: "The completed Novel House delivers astounding panoramic views across London, generously sized apartments and beautiful landscaped gardens with thoughtful integration of technology, individuality, comfort and artistry.
"We are confident that owners and tenants alike will experience many years of peaceful and joyful living, which is one of the key markers of lasting value."